Packers WR Cobb (ankle) in walking boot

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb could miss part of training camp with a right ankle injury.

Cobb was wearing a boot on his right foot at a golf outing over the weekend.

NFL Network reported Monday the eight-year veteran is expected to be ready for Week 1 and might only be limited for a portion of training camp, which begins next month.

The Packers are counting on Cobb to be the No. 2 receiver behind Davante Adams. Jordy Nelson was released in the offseason and the Packers signed tight end Jimmy Graham.

Cobb, 27, was on the field during minicamp and organized team activities. It is uncertain when the injury occurred.

–Field Level Media