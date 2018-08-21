Panthers LT Kalil sidelined after knee scope

Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after having an arthroscopic procedure performed on his right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews. Kalil traveled to Florida on Monday to get a second opinion on the injury.

As a result of the surgery, Kalil’s availability for Carolina’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 is unclear. The Panthers are expected to feature 2017 second-round draft pick Taylor Moton at left tackle in their third preseason game on Friday.

Kalil’s injury is yet another blow to the Panthers’ beleaguered offensive line. Starting right tackle Daryl Williams was lost to a torn MCL and a dislocated patella in his right knee early in camp and could begin the season on injured reserve. Meanwhile, left guard Amini Silatolu is out indefinitely after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Moton had been playing right tackle before moving to left tackle when Kalil began missing practice. Jeremiah Sirles is expected to take over at right tackle.

Kalil, 29, was a Pro Bowler as a rookie with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. He joined the Panthers prior to the 2017 season on a five-year, $55 million contract.

–Field Level Media