Passing Props For Some of the Most Interesting QBs This Year
The table below may look like normal stat lines but in reality, those numbers are the Bovada QB props as they stand right now. Here are some interesting bets that stand out to us:
Andrew Luck at 4000 yards despite playing his last game in 2016. Bet: Under
Jimmy Garopollo has already been anointed as a star QB but he only played in five low-pressure games last season. A projection of 4200 yards seems high with the pressure on. Bet: Under
Deshaun Watson, on the other hand, played in seven games and was at 1700 yards. With all the same offensive pieces as last season, we like him at 3800 yards. Bet: Over
Tom Brady had a fantastic season last year but still didn’t hit the lines of 4600 yards and 32.5 TDs. With questions surrounding the Patriots receiving core this year, the GOAT will have his work cut out for him. It’s always tough to bet against Brady but, this year, we recommend the Under on yards and TDs.
Check out the rest of the QBs lines below and tell us where we got it right and where we got it wrong on Twitter @FootballPost.
Mitch Reames
After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing for SportTechie. After beginning as a writer for NFP, he’s now the content quarterback for the site.
He also publishes articles in addition to editing, most of his original writing focuses on the intersection of the NFL and esports.
When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.
Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames