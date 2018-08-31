Passing Props For Some of the Most Interesting QBs This Year

The table below may look like normal stat lines but in reality, those numbers are the Bovada QB props as they stand right now. Here are some interesting bets that stand out to us:

Andrew Luck at 4000 yards despite playing his last game in 2016. Bet: Under

Jimmy Garopollo has already been anointed as a star QB but he only played in five low-pressure games last season. A projection of 4200 yards seems high with the pressure on. Bet: Under

Deshaun Watson, on the other hand, played in seven games and was at 1700 yards. With all the same offensive pieces as last season, we like him at 3800 yards. Bet: Over

Tom Brady had a fantastic season last year but still didn’t hit the lines of 4600 yards and 32.5 TDs. With questions surrounding the Patriots receiving core this year, the GOAT will have his work cut out for him. It’s always tough to bet against Brady but, this year, we recommend the Under on yards and TDs.

Check out the rest of the QBs lines below and tell us where we got it right and where we got it wrong on Twitter @FootballPost.



