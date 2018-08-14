Patriots’ Brady expects to play Thursday

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday he “absolutely” plans on playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Brady was held out of the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Washington Redskins last week with what was reported to be a minor back injury. He’s seen more reps in practice this week in advance of the rematch of Super Bowl teams.

“I’m doing well. I’m doing really well. You just always have little things you’re working through — that’s part of football season — but I feel really good,” Brady told sports radio WEEI.

Brady, 41, has seen his preseason workload cut back in recent years given his age. He became the oldest player to ever with the league’s MVP award last season, and he reiterated to WEEI on Tuesday that he plans to play beyond this season.

“I certainly expect to be here next year and hopefully beyond,” he said. “I have goals to play for a long time. I still love doing it. I still want to do it. But I’m also focused on what I need to do this year. It’s a tough challenge, and it’s a great challenge. I’ve loved it for a long time, and I still want to get out there and be the best I can be for our team.”

Brady was also asked about his relationship with coach Bill Belichick, which became a focal point during a tumultuous offseason with the Patriots.

“I think our priorities are the same that they’ve always been, and I think that’s why we get along so well. We’re here to win,” Brady said. “It’s been a very professional environment he’s created, and I think I’m very lucky to be in that environment. I think he’s the best coach who ever coached in the NFL, and I feel very privileged to kind of be mentored by him as long as I have.”

–Field Level Media