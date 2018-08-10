Patriots QB Brady dealing with back injury

Tom Brady might finally be ready to act his age.

According to NFL Network, the New England Patriots 41-year-old quarterback is dealing with a minor back injury. In typical Patriots’ fashion, the injury and Brady’s prognosis were not discussed on Friday, the day after New England opened the preseason against the Washington Redskins without the five-time Super Bowl champ.

“No, sorry, I don’t” was coach Bill Belichick’s response Friday to the question of whether he had an update on Brady’s back.

New England leaned heavily on its running game on Thursday and rookie Danny Etling split reps at quarterback with Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots and Brady agreed to a revised contract Thursday as well, pushing Brady’s total compensation package for the 2018 season to $20 million.

–Field Level Media