Patriots release WR Britt

The New England Patriots announced the release of wide receiver Kenny Britt on Wednesday, the third prominent subtraction from the position group this month alone.

Britt was due $1.05 million in 2018, though the team will now save $400,000 he could have earned in per-game roster bonuses.

The Patriots released Jordan Matthews with an injury settlement on Aug. 1, less than four months after signing him in free agency. Five days later, injury-plagued wideout Malcolm Mitchell was waived.

Britt, who turns 30 on Sept. 19, has battled a hamstring injury throughout training camp after previously being expected to take a significant role in New England’s offense. He was released by the Cleveland Browns last December but signed a two-year, $2.4 million deal with the Patriots a few days later, a rare multi-year deal for a midseason signing.

Britt caught just two passes for 23 yards in three games with the Pats in 2017, after catching 18 passes for 233 yards and two scores in nine games with the Browns in the first year of a four-year, $32.5 million contract.

Entering his 10th NFL season, Britt’s best campaign came in 2016, when he had 68 grabs for 1,002 yards and five scores with the 4-12 Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots have Julian Edelman — who is suspended for the first four games of the season — and Chris Hogan atop the depth chart at wide receiver, with Phillip Dorsett and offseason trade acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson listed next. Patterson has six catches for 89 yards in 70 preseason snaps through two games.

The team also signed veteran Eric Decker three weeks ago, but he has struggled with drops. New England drafted slot man Braxton Berrios in the sixth round of April’s draft.

–Field Level Media