Pederson: Eagles QB decision likely by Friday
Pederson: Eagles QB decision likely by Friday
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday that the team will likely make a decision on which quarterback starts the regular-season opener by Friday.
The Eagles host the Falcons on Thursday to kick off the NFL season, but it remains unclear whether Carson Wentz will be cleared to play as he recovers from torn ligaments in his knee, or if Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the start.
Asked when his deadline will be to announce who’s starting, Pederson replied, “Deadline? 90 minutes before kickoff. Privately? Probably Friday.”
Six days before the opener, Friday equates to a Monday during a typical game week, and the Eagles’ plan is to have the expected starter take the lion’s share of the work during practices leading up to the game, which begin Sunday.
“When you get into the regular season and start game-planning, yeah, you want whoever that gentleman is going to be to take the full complement of reps,” Pederson said.
Wentz and Foles have been splitting first-team reps evenly during practice, according to Pederson, but both Wentz and his coach have said the QB’s availability will come down to the wire. If Wentz does not play against the Falcons, he will have 10 days before the team’s Week 2 game, a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 16.
Whenever Wentz is cleared to play, Pederson does not appear concerned about the quarterback getting himself into game shape.
“When he came back into the 11-on-11, one of the noticeable changes or differences was just his lower body strength and how well he’s progressed through his rehab and conditioning,” Pederson said. “…I think it’s realistic to say he’s probably a little bit more conditioned at this point of camp than the other [quarterbacks].”
Wentz, 25, hasn’t played since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament Dec. 10 of last year. He had surgery three days later.
–Field Level Media
Steelers G Foster on track for opener
Steelers G Foster on track for opener
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster returned to practice on Monday for the first time in a month and expects to be ready for the team's regular-season opener.
Foster, who sustained a bone bruise and hyperextended rright knee on July 28, had an ice
Steelers G Foster on track for opener
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster returned to practice on Monday for the first time in a month and expects to be ready for the team’s regular-season opener.
Foster, who sustained a bone bruise and hyperextended rright knee on July 28, had an ice wrap on the knee following Monday’s practice, but he told reporters he would be ready to play if the season began this weekend. That’s a far cry from what he initially thought might be a career-ending injury.
“I thought it was over,” Foster said of when he was initially hurt. “I thought it was the worst. But we got the MRI and it’s one of those things where you’re calm now, you’ve got a shot. To say I’d be ready for Week 1, I honestly didn’t think that, either. But the body’s weird.”
Foster, 32, is entering his 10th NFL season and the final year of his contract. He has started 103 of a possible 112 games over the last seven seasons, with each of the last five seasons spent exclusively at left guard.
He said this injury was the first major one he’s had to his lower body, and he was surprised there was no ligament damage. Instead, Foster was given a four- to six-week timetable for returning, and he remains right on track.
“Nobody wants to go their whole football career and end it on an injury and have an uphill climb to try to get back,” Foster said. “[The MRI] was excitement more than anything.”
An undrafted free agent in 2009, Foster has spent his entire career with the Steelers.
–Field Level Media
Report: Kraft, Jones retain DraftKings investments
Report: Kraft, Jones retain DraftKings investments
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys counterpart Jerry Jones retained their stakes in DraftKings, even as the company shifts its sights toward traditional sports betting, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.
Kraft's and Jones' stakes in DraftKings are said
Report: Kraft, Jones retain DraftKings investments
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys counterpart Jerry Jones retained their stakes in DraftKings, even as the company shifts its sights toward traditional sports betting, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.
Kraft’s and Jones’ stakes in DraftKings are said to be less than 5 percent, according to the report.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that current league policy “enables personnel to own equity interest in an entity that generates less than a third of its revenue from gambling-related operations.”
DraftKings has primarily been a fantasy sports provider in recent years, but the company intends to be more focused on sports betting in the next two to three years, CEO Jason Robins told Yahoo.
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 earlier this year, DraftKings became the first company to launch a mobile sports betting app in New Jersey in August.
Jones’ stake in DraftKings is via the company Legends, which he co-owns with the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenners, and not the team, a Cowboys spokesman told ESPN. The Patriots declined comment for the report.
–Field Level Media
Titans acquire LB Correa from Ravens
Titans acquire LB Correa from Ravens
The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.
The Titans are sending a 2019 sixth-round pick to Baltimore in the deal, according to multiple reports.
Correa, 24, was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in the
Titans acquire LB Correa from Ravens
The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.
The Titans are sending a 2019 sixth-round pick to Baltimore in the deal, according to multiple reports.
Correa, 24, was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 25 games (four starts) and has 19 tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in his career.
Correa has two years remaining on his rookie deal and will earn just under $973,000 this season.
Correa was a high school teammate of Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota at the St. Louis School in Honolulu, Hawaii.
–Field Level Media
Cowboys’ Jones suggests 18-game regular season
Cowboys' Jones suggests 18-game regular season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered a solution to shorten the NFL preseason and limit exposure to concussions: an 18-game regular-season schedule.
Jones said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News that adding two games to the current regular season model could bring
Cowboys’ Jones suggests 18-game regular season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered a solution to shorten the NFL preseason and limit exposure to concussions: an 18-game regular-season schedule.
Jones said in an interview with the Dallas Morning News that adding two games to the current regular season model could bring $1 billion in player revenue.
“I can make the case that we have an uptick in concussions in the preseason,” Jones said. “If you look at it, I would contend there would be less exposure.”
Jones said his plan would also reduce training camp. Most teams are in camp in the final days of July, which is six full weeks — often even more — ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
The Canadian Football League uses an 18-game schedule with two bye weeks per team.
If the $1 billion uptick is spread over all players on each team’s 53-man roster, each player could make $589,000.
However, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement runs through 2020, and commissioner Roger Goodell said as recently as February there was no plan to change the format of the regular season. The NFLPA also resisted suggestions for a longer regular season during the last round of contract negotiations.
When the debate sizzled in 2012 over adding games to the regular season, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also firmly on board with the Jones plan.
“I really think going to an 18-game season is critical to us getting a labor deal,” he said. “There’s not a lot of ways in this economic environment we can generate incremental revenues. That’s the best way. The other thing — our fans have said pretty loud and clear they’d like us to have fewer preseason games.”
During the current preseason, many teams have curbed playing time for their first-string players. The Los Angeles Rams have gone to the greatest extreme, and several key starters — including running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff — will not take a single snap. The Chicago Bears sat the majority of their key personnel last Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the name of preservation for games that count.
Even so, fans are being charged at or near regular-season ticket prices for the exhibition games, which is one reason the majority, as mentioned by Kraft, would support adding games that count in the standings.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Jackson rebukes DC Williams for comments
Browns' Jackson rebukes DC Williams for comments
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson had sharp words for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday, a day after Williams said that cornerback Denzel Ward's back injury was caused by "stupid" tackling.
"Gregg doesn't get to do just what he wants to do,"
Browns’ Jackson rebukes DC Williams for comments
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson had sharp words for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday, a day after Williams said that cornerback Denzel Ward’s back injury was caused by “stupid” tackling.
“Gregg doesn’t get to do just what he wants to do,” Jackson told reporters Monday. “I mean, we’ll work through all of that. But our players, there’s a certain way we do want them to tackle because of size, structure and all that. We don’t want a guy to get hurt or anything like that.
“I mean, I’m sure Gregg does advise, but we don’t need to do all that stuff in the media.”
Williams spoke to reporters on Sunday about Ward, who had an MRI that revealed no structural damage to his back after he was hurt tackling Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday in a preseason game.
“I was glad to hear (it wasn’t serious), and maybe he’ll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he’s trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won’t get hurt,” Williams said of Ward. “I think this was a good enough shock that maybe he thinks that I might know what I’m talking about.”
Williams declined to say exactly how he’s been teaching Ward to tackle, saying, “You can ask that to Denzel.”
When pressed further, Williams suggested smaller players like the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ward should, “cut the guy that time right there instead of a 290-pound man running over his face.”
Williams, 60, is known for his outspokenness and colorful language, both of which have been on display during the team’s appearance on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during training camp. He is in his second season with the Browns.
–Field Level Media
NFL notebook: Beckham signs megadeal with Giants
NFL notebook: Beckham signs megadeal with Giants
The New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year extension, the team announced Monday, reportedly making him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history.
According to multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million
NFL notebook: Beckham signs megadeal with Giants
The New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year extension, the team announced Monday, reportedly making him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history.
According to multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. The contract includes $65 million guaranteed for injury and $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. According to NFL Network, the deal averages $20 million over the first three seasons.
The annual average ($19 million) and guaranteed money are both records among wide receivers, eclipsing the contracts of Antonio Brown ($17 million annually) and Mike Evans ($55 million guarantee).
–Coach Sean McVay chose not to push his starters in preseason, but the Los Angeles Rams are making it known the time is now for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to end his holdout and report to the team to begin preparing for Week 1.
McVay said he would not place a hard deadline on Donald’s arrival, but he spelled out the reality of the situation.
“I think in an ideal situation, you get a week and a half, two weeks of preparation,” McVay said, adding, “I’d say you’d like to have him by the end of this week.”
–One day after the team’s third preseason game, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters he has yet to make a decision on who will be his starting quarterback.
The candidates are rookie Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall pick, and veterans AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman. McCarron did not play Sunday as he recovers from a shoulder injury that was initially thought to be a broken collarbone. McDermott told reporters Monday that McCarron will again participate in practice this week.
McDermott also indicated he hasn’t decided who will start Thursday’s preseason finale, or whether any starters will play alongside whichever quarterback starts.
–Soon after being asked questions about trainer Alex Guerrero traveling with the New England Patriots to Charlotte, N.C., last week, quarterback Tom Brady ended the chat with WEEI.
During the opening of the Monday morning radio interview, Brady made it clear the topic of Guerrero wasn’t one he planned to discuss. When co-host Kirk Minihane went back to that well a fifth time without shifting gears, Brady responded by signing off.
Brady’s relationship with Guerrero came to light in Brady’s book, “TB12 Method,” which included joint marketing efforts. Their pact and whether it sits well with coach Bill Belichick became a narrative when ESPN broke a story last season about friction between Guerrero and the team.
–Browns coach Hue Jackson went well out of his way to state that wideout Josh Gordon, who missed practice with a hamstring injury, will not start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson said Gordon — assuming his hamstring is healthy — will play in the regular-season opener, but indicated the wideout has work to do to earn the opportunity to start again.
Gordon left the team prior to the start of training camp and entered a treatment program at the University of Florida. He said the visit was more a “mental break” than anything else.
–Andrew Luck missed practice with a “minor” foot injury, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said it shouldn’t be an issue.
Reich said his quarterback could play this week if it were the start of the regular season. Luck is set to return to practice on Tuesday if his foot feels better in the morning. He was not scheduled to play Thursday in the preseason finale and has nearly two weeks to get ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against Cincinnati.
Luck was injured on a sack Saturday in the preseason game against San Francisco. The Colts played without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, while starting right tackle Austin Howard saw just three snaps.
–Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is out for the 2018 season with a knee injury, coach Doug Marrone said.
Lee sustained ligament damage in Saturday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and will be placed on the reserve/injured list. Marrone said Lee would have surgery, likely this week, and begin rehab.
Signed to a four-year, $34 million deal in the offseason, Lee was expected to start and play a major role in the offense. The Jaguars lost Allen Robinson in free agency to the Chicago Bears, as well as Allen Hurns, who joined the Dallas Cowboys.
–Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker told reporters he remains “very confident” he’ll be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener despite likely sitting out the whole preseason.
Walker has not practiced since limping off the field on Aug. 16 with what’s believed to be a foot or toe injury. The Titans, who have been extremely tight-lipped about injuries under new coach Mike Vrabel, have said only that Walker was evaluated for a lower-body injury.
The 13-year veteran told reporters “it hurts that I am not out there,” but added he doesn’t feel the need to play in the preseason at this stage in his career.
–New England Patriots right guard Shaq Mason signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the team, according to multiple published reports.
Mason reportedly will receive $23.5 million in guaranteed money. He is now signed through the 2023 season. The extension makes Mason one of the highest-paid right guards in the NFL. Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys reportedly is the highest with a $14 million average (six years, $84 million).
Mason, who turns 25 on Tuesday, is slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season during the fourth season of his rookie contract.
–Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is having his knee scoped and could be out for the Sept. 9 season opener, coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
Carroll said Wright felt that “maybe something wasn’t quite right” in his knee after Friday’s preseason game, prompting the medical procedure. Wright is expected to return quickly, but there is no timeline yet for his return, and his availability for the opener is in doubt. Carroll said fifth-round rookie Shaquem Griffin must be ready to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 if needed.
–On Aug. 27, 2017, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of the drive, Watt’s foundation revealed that the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million to become the largest fundraiser conducted by crowdsourcing in history.
The foundation also announced the funds had been distributed to eight nonprofit groups: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, BakerRipley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.
–Wide receiver Ryan Switzer was traded for the second time in less than five months, this time from the Oakland Raiders to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Raiders will receive a fifth-round 2019 draft pick, and the Steelers also will receive a sixth-round pick.
Oakland acquired Switzer from Dallas during the 2018 NFL Draft for veteran defensive lineman Jihad Ward. In Oakland, Switzer caught one pass for 7 yards in the preseason.
–The Raiders released tackle Breno Giacomini and placed wideout Griff Whalen on injured reserve.
Both players were signed as free agents in March, and Giacomini was expected to compete for the starting job at right tackle. Incumbent left tackle Donald Penn has moved over to the right side with rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller working on Derek Carr’s blind side.
The team filled its roster spots by signing cornerback Jarell Carter and defensive tackle Connor Flagel, both former undrafted free agents.
–The Detroit Lions signed veteran defensive end Robert Ayers to a one-year contract.
Ayers, who turns 33 on Sept. 6, is entering his 10th NFL season. He has 35 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 120 career NFL games (59 starts).
–Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral in his left knee on Sunday and will miss the season, coach Steve Wilks said.
A former undrafted rookie out of Arizona State, Foster was pushing for a roster spot before the injury. Wilks also said defensive end Arthur Moats — a ninth-year veteran battling for a spot — sprained his MCL and will likely miss two to four weeks.
–Members of the NFL executive committee and NFL Players Association met in East Rutherford, N.J., to resume discussions designed to establish a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.
“Today, we continued our productive dialogue on the issues that players have raised awareness about and we remain committed to working together on solutions,” the sides said in a joint statement released Monday afternoon. “In the spirit of our ongoing collaboration and progress, we will continue the confidentiality of our discussions.”
–Field Level Media
Titans’ Walker confident he’ll play in opener
Titans' Walker confident he'll play in opener
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker told reporters Monday he remains "very confident" he'll be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener despite likely sitting out the whole preseason.
Walker has not practiced since limping off the field on Aug. 16 with what's
Titans’ Walker confident he’ll play in opener
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker told reporters Monday he remains “very confident” he’ll be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener despite likely sitting out the whole preseason.
Walker has not practiced since limping off the field on Aug. 16 with what’s believed to be a foot or toe injury. The Titans, who have been extremely tight-lipped about injuries under new head coach Mike Vrabel, have said only that Walker was evaluated for a lower-body injury.
The 13-year veteran told reporters Monday “it hurts that I am not out there,” but added he doesn’t feel the need to play in the preseason at this stage in his career.
Walker, 34, played in all 16 games last season despite sustaining a sprained ankle in October. He has now played in 168 of a possible 176 games over the past 11 seasons. Walker topped 60 catches and 800 yards for the fourth consecutive year in 2017, and he signed a two-year contract extension in July.
Meanwhile, Titans veteran wideout Rishard Matthews and outside linebacker Brian Orakpo returned to practice Monday for the first time since July. Matthews had missed all of training camp after reportedly undergoing a procedure to repair the meniscus in his knee, but he was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday. Orakpo sustained an apparent shoulder injury on the second day of camp and had not practiced since.
Orakpo’s health is particularly notable because his counterpart starter, Derrick Morgan, and second-round rookie Harold Landry are both dealing with injuries of their own. Morgan reportedly had a procedure on his knee in early August and could miss multiple regular-season games. Landry — who is expected to rotate in as a pass-rushing specialist early on — was seen in a walking boot after Saturday’s preseason game, having apparently injured his ankle on a special teams play.
Vrabel did not offer any further details on Landry’s status Monday, but he did tell reporters he doesn’t regret playing Landry on special teams.
“We’re never going to second-guess where we put guys,” Vrabel said. “He’s going to need to help the team on special teams and be a productive member of that unit.”
Elsewhere, the team’s first-round pick from April, inside linebacker Rashaan Evans, told reporters Monday that he fully expects to be ready for the regular-season opener at Miami.
Evans, whose injury remains undisclosed, experienced an apparent setback in his brief return to practice last week. He took three reps in individual drills before sitting, and that remains his only in-practice action since July 28.
–Field Level Media
McDermott yet to make Bills QB decision
McDermott yet to make Bills QB decision
One day after the team's third preseason game, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday he has yet to make a decision on who will be the team's starting quarterback.
"I expected that," McDermott said about the QB battle continuing into
McDermott yet to make Bills QB decision
One day after the team’s third preseason game, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday he has yet to make a decision on who will be the team’s starting quarterback.
“I expected that,” McDermott said about the QB battle continuing into the preseason’s fourth week. “No further quarterback developments from last night at this point. … We’re still coming off the game and going through and processing all of that information right now.
“… There’s been good competition there and all three have played at a high level.”
McDermott also indicated he hasn’t decided who will start Thursday’s preseason finale, or whether any starters will play alongside whichever quarterback starts.
“We’re still going through that,” McDermott said. “[We] want to get through this practice first and then certainly make sure we have our ducks in a row for this game and then move forward.”
Rookie Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall pick, flashed through the first two weeks of the preseason and earned the start in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he failed to maintain his momentum. Allen finished 6 of 12 for 34 yards and took five sacks before leaving the game after his head was slammed to the turf on a hit by Carlos Dunlap late in the second quarter.
Allen was cleared to return without a concussion, but ceded to Nathan Peterman, who went 16 of 21 for 200 yards and a touchdown while taking one sack over the remainder of the game. On eight drives started by Allen, the Bills’ offense failed to score and had just four first downs while losing more yardage on sacks (39) than it gained through the air.
Despite Allen’s struggles, McDermott called the experience “very valuable” for the rookie.
“Everything from the week leading up to the game and then his experience in the game, all of that he can draw from at some point in his career as we move ahead here,” McDermott said. “There are some things he learned and plays that he would like back, and some things he did well also.”
Veteran AJ McCarron, who joined the team in free agency, did not play Sunday as he recovers from a shoulder injury that was initially thought to be a broken collarbone. McDermott told reporters Monday that McCarron will again participate in practice this week, saying his ability to throw has “improved dramatically” in recent days. It remains unclear, however, if McCarron will play in Thursday’s finale.
Through three games, Peterman has posted the best numbers of the three signal-callers, going 33 of 41 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, good for a 124.7 rating. Allen is 24 of 44 for 210 yards and two touchdowns (82.6 rating), while McCarron is 10 of 16 for 128 yards (87.5 rating).
NFL Network reported Monday morning that the job would “not just be handed” to Allen, and that the team is comfortable starting Peterman or McCarron if it decides Allen is not ready for the role.
–Field Level Media
Giants, Beckham agree to reported $95M extension
Giants, Beckham agree to reported $95M extension
The New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year extension that reportedly makes him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, the team announced Monday.
According to multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $90 million, with an additional $5
Giants, Beckham agree to reported $95M extension
The New York Giants signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year extension that reportedly makes him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, the team announced Monday.
According to multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $90 million, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. The contract includes $65 million guaranteed for injury and $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. According to NFL Network, the deal averages $20 million over the first three seasons.
The annual average ($19 million) and guaranteed money are both records among wide receivers, eclipsing Antonio Brown ($17 million annually) and Mike Evans ($55 million guarantee), respectively.
“I never worried whether or not we would get it done,” general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters. “I’m pleased, because the litmus test for a contract is that neither side is ticked off before the ink can dry, and neither side should be ticked off. It’s a very fair deal.”
“Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it,” Beckham added. “I don’t know if it’s a relief, I don’t know — it’s a combination of everything. You’ve worked all your life to get to this point and it’s finally here.”
Fellow Giants wideouts Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis each posted videos on social media of Beckham and teammates dancing in celebration in the Giants’ locker room.
Beckham, 25, was scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The sides opened negotiations in late July and have steadily made progress since. Beckham has routinely told reporters he expected the situation to work itself out.
A first-round pick in 2014, Beckham racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns. He collected 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle.
Beckham has yet to play this preseason, but he is expected to be fully ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Seahawks LB Wright (knee) uncertain for opener
Seahawks LB Wright (knee) uncertain for opener
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is having his knee scoped on Monday and could be out for the Sept. 9 season opener, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
Carroll said Wright felt that "maybe something wasn't quite right" in his knee after Friday's
Seahawks LB Wright (knee) uncertain for opener
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright is having his knee scoped on Monday and could be out for the Sept. 9 season opener, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.
Carroll said Wright felt that “maybe something wasn’t quite right” in his knee after Friday’s preseason game, prompting the scope. Wright is expected to return quickly, but there is no timeline yet for his return, and his availability for the opener is in doubt. Carroll said fifth-round rookie Shaquem Griffin needs to be ready to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 if needed.
Wright, 29, missed one game last season after starting all 48 contests over the previous three years. In seven career seasons, all with the Seahawks, he has played in 107 of a possible 112 games, starting 103.
Wright totaled 108 tackles, six passes defensed and an interception last season. He made his first career Pro Bowl appearances in 2016 when he racked up 126 tackles, 4.0 sacks and five passes defensed.
Carroll also said wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee soreness) remains on track to play in Week 1, while defensive end Dion Jordan is getting closer to a return.
Jordan, who is dealing with a stress reaction in his shin, remains on the physically unable to perform list and is uncertain for the season opener. The team is still deciding whether to activate him, or leave him on PUP through Week 1, which would rule him out for six weeks but keep a roster spot open.
Jordan, 28, has battled injuries throughout his career, including multiple surgeries on his left knee while with the Miami Dolphins and a knee scope that kept him out half of last season, his first in Seattle. Jordan also missed three games late last season due to a neck injury. He finished 2017 with 4.0 sacks in five games for the Seahawks.
–Field Level Media
Luck misses practice with ‘minor’ foot injury
Luck misses practice with 'minor' foot injury
Andrew Luck missed practice Monday with a "minor" foot injury, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said it shouldn't be an issue.
Reich said his quarterback could play this week if it were the start of the regular season. Luck is set to
Luck misses practice with ‘minor’ foot injury
Andrew Luck missed practice Monday with a “minor” foot injury, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said it shouldn’t be an issue.
Reich said his quarterback could play this week if it were the start of the regular season. Luck is set to return to practice on Tuesday if his foot feels better in the morning.
He was not scheduled to play Thursday in the preseason finale and has nearly two weeks to get ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against Cincinnati.
Luck was injured on a sack Saturday in the preseason game against San Francisco, as the Colts played without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, while starting right tackle Austin Howard saw just three snaps.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a right shoulder injury. He turns 29 next month.
–Field Level Media
Browns’ Jackson: WR Gordon won’t start Week 1
Browns' Jackson: WR Gordon won't start Week 1
Josh Gordon has returned to the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn't make him a starter.
Head coach Hue Jackson went well out of his way to state Gordon, who missed Monday's practice with a hamstring injury, will not start Week 1 against
Browns’ Jackson: WR Gordon won’t start Week 1
Josh Gordon has returned to the Cleveland Browns, but that doesn’t make him a starter.
Head coach Hue Jackson went well out of his way to state Gordon, who missed Monday’s practice with a hamstring injury, will not start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gordon left the team prior to the start of training camp and entered a treatment program at the University of Florida. He said the visit was more a “mental break” than anything else.
Of course, the Browns know Gordon has struggled with substance abuse. General manager John Dorsey warned in July that the Browns would not get into discussing timetables with Gordon until he’s on the field when it matters.
“I know I’m going to be here playing football, and anything outside of these walls, I think I have the right people in place to help me in any way in which I need them to help me,” Gordon said Monday in his first interview since leaving the team.
Gordon, 27, had 18 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in five games last season, his first action since 2014 after serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s drug policy. He has missed 56 of a possible 96 games in his career due to suspension.
Dorsey made the wide receiver position a priority in the offseason, trading for Jarvis Landry — later signed to a five-year, $75 million contract — and drafting Antonio Callaway in the fourth round.
Callaway and Gordon are expected to share time as the “X” receiver in new offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s scheme.
Gordon said Monday that Cleveland is right where he needs to be.
“As it relates to football, I’m doing well,” he reiterated. “I’m glad I was able to have the opportunity and it’s good to be here and I feel … I feel grateful for the opportunity to have the chance to come back out here and be with my teammates and enjoy this beautiful atmosphere.”
–Field Level Media
Reports: Giants, Beckham agree to $95M extension
Reports: Giants, Beckham agree to $95M extension
The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $95 million to make him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, according to multiple reports Monday.
Per reports, the deal is worth $90 million in base value,
Reports: Giants, Beckham agree to $95M extension
The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $95 million to make him the highest-paid wideout in NFL history, according to multiple reports Monday.
Per reports, the deal is worth $90 million in base value, with an additional $5 million available through incentives. The contract includes $65 million guaranteed for injury and $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. According to NFL Network, the deal averages $20 million over the first three seasons.
The annual average ($19 million) and guaranteed money are both records among wide receivers, eclipsing Antonio Brown ($17 million annually) and Mike Evans ($55 million guarantee), respectively.
Fellow Giants wideouts Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis each posted videos on social media of Beckham and teammates dancing in celebration in the Giants’ locker room.
Beckham, 25, was scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The sides opened negotiations in late July and have steadily made progress since. Beckham has routinely told reporters he expected the situation to work itself out.
A first-round pick in 2014, Beckham racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns. He collected 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle.
Beckham has yet to play this preseason, but he is expected to be fully ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
–Field Level Media
Lions sign veteran DE Ayers
Lions sign veteran DE Ayers
The Detroit Lions signed veteran defensive end Robert Ayers to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.
Ayers, who turns 33 on Sept. 6, is entering his 10th NFL season.
Detroit also waived cornerback Josh Okonye.
Ayers was
Lions sign veteran DE Ayers
The Detroit Lions signed veteran defensive end Robert Ayers to a one-year contract on Monday, the team announced.
Ayers, who turns 33 on Sept. 6, is entering his 10th NFL season.
Detroit also waived cornerback Josh Okonye.
Ayers was signed to bolster a lackluster pass rush that has recorded just one sack through three preseason games.
Ayers has 35 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 120 career NFL games (59 starts).
He was the 18th overall pick of the 2009 draft by the Denver Broncos and played five seasons with the team before playing two seasons apiece with the New York Giants (2014-15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-17). Ayers had two sacks and two forced fumbles last season for the Buccaneers.
Ayers had a career-best nine sacks for the Giants in 2015.
–Field Level Media
Patriots G Mason receives $50M extension
Patriots G Mason receives $50M extension
New England Patriots right guard Shaq Mason has signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the team, according to multiple published reports.
Mason reportedly will receive $23.5 million in guaranteed money. He is now signed through the 2023 season.
The extension
Patriots G Mason receives $50M extension
New England Patriots right guard Shaq Mason has signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the team, according to multiple published reports.
Mason reportedly will receive $23.5 million in guaranteed money. He is now signed through the 2023 season.
The extension makes Mason one of the highest-paid right guards in the NFL. Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys reportedly is the highest with a $14 million average (six years, $84 million).
Mason, who turns 25 on Tuesday, is slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season during the fourth season of his rookie contract.
New England coach Bill Belichick declined to confirm the extension while meeting with reporters on Monday before praising Mason.
“Shaq’s done a good job for us from the time he got here,” Belichick said. “He came from an offense that was quite different from ours, and he adapted quickly and did a really good job of learning new techniques. He’s an athletic player, has good strength, good balance. Excellent run blocker. Can pull, run, hit. He’s gotten better each year, and he’s done a good job for us.”
Mason has played in 46 games (41 starts) over the past three seasons. He was a fourth-round pick in 2015 from Georgia Tech.
–Field Level Media
Steelers acquire WR Switzer from Raiders
Steelers acquire WR Switzer from Raiders
Wide receiver Ryan Switzer was traded for the second time in less than five months, this time from the Oakland Raiders to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports on Monday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the trade involved draft picks, but terms of the
Steelers acquire WR Switzer from Raiders
Wide receiver Ryan Switzer was traded for the second time in less than five months, this time from the Oakland Raiders to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports on Monday.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the trade involved draft picks, but terms of the trade were not immediately released.
The Raiders acquired Switzer from Dallas during the 2018 NFL Draft for veteran defensive linemen Jihad Ward. In Oakland, Switzer fell behind Griff Whalen and Seth Roberts in the slot receiver position and caught one pass for seven yards in the preseason.
Last season in Dallas, Switzer also returned kickoffs and punts. As a wide receiver, he caught six passes for 31 yards.
The Cowboys selected the North Carolina product in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
–Field Level Media
Jaguars WR Lee placed on IR, out for season
Jaguars WR Lee placed on IR, out for season
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is out for the 2018 season with a knee injury, head coach Doug Marrone said Monday.
Lee suffered ligament damage in Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and will be placed on the reserve/injured
Jaguars WR Lee placed on IR, out for season
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is out for the 2018 season with a knee injury, head coach Doug Marrone said Monday.
Lee suffered ligament damage in Saturday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and will be placed on the reserve/injured list. Marrone said Lee would have surgery, likely this week, and begin rehab.
Signed to a four-year, $34 million deal in the offseason, Lee was expected to start and play a major role in the offense The Jaguars lost Allen Robinson in free agency to the Chicago Bears, as well as Allen Hurns, who joined the Dallas Cowboys.
Marrone did not elaborate on Lee’s injury.
Lee, 26, was hit directly on his left knee by Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. His leg flexed backward at the knee upon impact.
He played in 14 regular-games in 2017 for the Jaguars and had 56 receptions for 702 yards and three touchdowns.
–Field Level Media
Watt’s fundraiser sets crowdsourcing record
Watt's fundraiser sets crowdsourcing record
On Aug. 27, 2017, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of the drive, Watt's foundation revealed that the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million
Watt’s fundraiser sets crowdsourcing record
On Aug. 27, 2017, Houston defensive end J.J. Watt launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the start of the drive, Watt’s foundation revealed that the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised $41.6 million to become the largest fundraiser conducted by crowdsourcing in history.
The foundation also announced the funds had been distributed to eight nonprofit groups: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.
The money has been used to repair and rebuild more than 600 homes, fund more than 420 childcare centers and after-school programs, pay for health services to those in need and provide more than 26 million meals.
“As I reflect on the events of Hurricane Harvey one year ago, the memories of destruction and devastation remain, but they are accompanied by memories of hope, selflessness and the beauty of the human spirit,” Watt said in a statement released by his foundation. “I was fortunate enough to witness that generosity first hand, as the fundraiser that I started with a simple goal of $200,000 turned into an unbelievable outpouring of support from people all around the globe.”
When the Texans couldn’t return to Houston after a preseason game in New Orleans, the team was sent to Dallas. It was there, in his hotel room, that Watt launched the fundraiser. In the first two hours, he had met that $200,000 target. Within three weeks, it reached $37 million, and donations have continued to trickle in since.
Watt, 29, also said that in the next year, funds will continue to go toward home restoration, health services, food distribution and rebuilding damaged Boys & Girls Clubs.
“While a great deal has been accomplished in the past 12 months, there is still much work to be done,” Watt said. “Moving forward, there will be more of the same, as we continue to work with our incredible nonprofit partners to provide as much help and support as we possibly can for those affected by Harvey.”
For his efforts, Watt was named the 2017 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and shared Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year award with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.
–Field Level Media
NFL, NFLPA resume anthem dialogue
NFL, NFLPA resume anthem dialogue
Members of the NFL executive committee and NFL Players Association are meeting Monday in East Rutherford, N.J., to resume discussions designed to establish a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.
Owners and active players are at the table again after the NFL touted
NFL, NFLPA resume anthem dialogue
Members of the NFL executive committee and NFL Players Association are meeting Monday in East Rutherford, N.J., to resume discussions designed to establish a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.
Owners and active players are at the table again after the NFL touted progress two weeks ago.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung tweeted Monday: “At today’s meeting between @NFLPA reps & @NFL execs/owners, I plan to share this viral video of @RepBetoORourke being asked if NFL players kneeling is disrespectful. The tone he sets makes me proud to be a Texan & gives me hope that a productive dialogue is possible.”
O’Rourke is running for U.S. Senate in Texas opposite Ted Cruz. At a town hall meeting last week, O’Rourke reasoned “I can think of nothing more American” in a detailed response to a question about how he felt about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
“I’m looking forward to today’s meeting in NYC,” Okung continued via Twitter. “I believe this face to face conversation is pivotal & will determine if meaningful progress will be made. Critically, I hope we can stop avoiding the conversation that @RepBetoORourke so eloquently encouraged us to have.”
In March, owners announced a new policy that required players to either remain in the locker room during the playing of the anthem or stand to show respect.
The policy, which stated players could be fined for violations, was quickly scuttled as the NFLPA resisted the measure not being collectively bargained.
President Donald Trump continues to speak up on his belief that all players should stand at attention during the anthem. Some owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, have strongly endorsed that position.
–Field Level Media
McVay, Rams request Donald end holdout this week
McVay, Rams request Donald end holdout this week
Head coach Sean McVay chose not to push his starters in preseason, but the Los Angeles Rams are making it known the time is now for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to end his holdout and report to the team to begin preparing for Week 1.
McVay, Rams request Donald end holdout this week
Head coach Sean McVay chose not to push his starters in preseason, but the Los Angeles Rams are making it known the time is now for defensive tackle Aaron Donald to end his holdout and report to the team to begin preparing for Week 1.
McVay said he would not place a hard deadline on Donald’s arrival, but he spelled out the reality of the situation.
“I think in an ideal situation, you get a week and a half, two weeks of preparation,” McVay said. “[He’s] kind of been through a situation like this if he is able to report. But I think for us to be able to fully acclimate him and get him into a spot that would make us feel good about him feeling good [about] some of the things schematically and then also getting the work necessary just from a ‘getting your body acclimated to truly playing football,’ I’d say you’d like to have him by the end of this week.”
Optimism peaked Aug. 8 when general manager Les Snead said, and McVay repeated, the two sides were closer to coming to an agreement on contract terms.
“Let’s put it this way: There’s increased dialogue,” McVay said last week. “There’s more … we feel positive about the direction that these things are going. I think there’s a level of urgency that’s being displayed from us. I know that they know how much we value him and appreciate Aaron. Hopefully, we’ll see some things change on that front sooner than later, but it’s still kind of in the same boat.”
Snead said the Rams and Donald were “in the same ZIP code, area code, ballpark” in their negotiations. Snead, who said the Rams have an offer on the table, clarified that “ZIP code usually means you’re close, but we still haven’t agreed.”
Since then, nearly weeks have passed.
Aug. 9 — 30 days before the the NFL season opener — marked the deadline for players to report to training camp in order to accrue a season toward free agency. However, that deadline — which Donald missed last year when he held out for all of camp — wasn’t expected to spur any action to reach an agreement.
“I know there’s a huge level of urgency from our side in terms of how important he is, wanting to be proactive about trying to find a solution, get this thing done. We’ll see if we can get that situation handled,” McVay said.
After waiting to report until Week 1 last year, Donald has just three seasons accrued toward free agency. By not reporting on time this season, he would be eligible only for restricted free agency, rather than unrestricted, when his contract is scheduled to expire in the spring. In either instance, however, the Rams very likely would use the franchise tag on Donald to prevent him from negotiating with other teams, assuming no extension is signed before then.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Donald very likely is seeking to become the highest-paid defender in league history, but it’s unclear how much of a gap remains between the two sides in negotiations. Von Miller leads all NFL defenders with a deal that averages just over $19 million annually.
The Rams have been able to reach deals with other core players recently, extending both wideout Brandin Cooks and running back Todd Gurley in a span of a week before training camp opened. They consistently have been vocal about their plan to re-sign Donald.
Donald, 27, has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons and has three first-team All-Pro nods. He earned just over $10.1 million from 2014-17 and is due $6.9 million this season, the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
–Field Level Media