Predicted order of finish for Ohio Valley Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The expected order of finish for the 2018 season in the Ohio Valley Conference as predicted by coaches and communications directors and released Monday. Eight points awarded for first, seven for second, et cetera, and coaches and sports information directors could not vote for their own teams (with first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Jacksonville State (14) 126

2. Austin Peay (4) 112

3. UT Martin 95

4. Eastern Illinois 73

5. Eastern Kentucky 69

6. Tennessee State 64

7. Southeast Missouri 62

8. Murray State 24

9. Tennessee Tech 23

