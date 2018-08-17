Podcast: Dr. David Chao Examines ACL Injuries and QB Health

Dr. David Chao has just released the first episode of the Pro Football Doc podcast. Chao was a team doctor for over 17 years and now is a practicing orthopedic surgeon while commenting on football injuries through his Twitter: @ProFootballDoc.

In this episode, Chao examines if ACL injuries are truly on the rise and just how healthy quarterbacks Andrew Luck, Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson are as the season approaches. You can listen to the full podcast here:

Listen to “Pro Football Doc 8/13/2018” on Spreaker.