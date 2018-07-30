Prop – Saquon Barkley Total Rushing Yards in 2018
Data provided by Bovada.
0-499 +700
500-999 +175
1000-1499 +150
1500-1999 +350
2000+ +1000
Mitch Reames – The intersection of the NFL and esports
After graduating from the University of Oregon’s Journalism program, Mitch began writing about esports for SportTechie.
He identified the potential for content serving fans of both sports and esports, and will be focusing on that fan sector in his writing for NFP.
When he’s not playing Fortnite, Rocket League or Hearthstone, Mitch is rooting on the LA Rams, Oregon Ducks and his fantasy team.
Follow him on Twitter @Mitch_Reames