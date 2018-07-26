Prosecutors rest case in rape trial of ex-Tennessee players

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the rape trial of former Tennessee linebacker A.J. Johnson and defensive back Michael Williams have rested their case after testimony from a Knoxville police official who mentioned how the Tennessee football program’s clout complicated the investigation.

Defense lawyers will start making their cases Friday.

A woman says Johnson and Williams raped her during a party at Johnson’s apartment in the early hours of Nov. 16, 2014, after a Tennessee football victory over Kentucky. Johnson and Williams were suspended from the team less than 48 hours later and never played for Tennessee again.

Both men were indicted on aggravated rape charges in 2015.

Defense lawyers say the woman had consensual sex with the men and then lied about being raped.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25