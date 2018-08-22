Raiders reportedly sign CB Rodgers-Cromartie

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, according to multiple reports Wednesday evening.

Rodgers-Cromartie told ESPN earlier in the day that he visited the team and his workout “went great.”

The 32-year-old had visited the Washington Redskins in March and the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month since being released in the spring by the New York Giants, with whom he spent the past four years.

Rodgers-Cromartie failed to register an interception for the second time in his career and had just one pass defensed in 15 games in 2017, primarily playing in the slot. In 2016, he tied a career high with six interceptions and tallied 21 passes defensed, the second-best mark of his career.

Entering his 11th season, Rodgers-Cromartie has 30 picks (six returned for scores) and 99 passes defensed in 153 career games (119 starts), having also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Oakland has free agent signee Rashaan Melvin and 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley listed as its starting cornerbacks on the depth chart, with other offseason signees Leon Hall and Daryl Worley listed with the second team. Shareece Wright, another free agent addition, and rookie fourth-rounder Nick Nelson are among those competing for a roster spot at the position.

Also on Wednesday, head coach Jon Gruden told reporters that defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes appears likely to remain on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season, which would force him to sit out until Week 7.

“It’s getting to look that way,” Gruden said of Vanderdoes, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 17 on New Year’s Eve. “I mean, I don’t want to say right now, but he’s had no offseason work and hasn’t had one day of practice yet. He’s getting better, but it’s been a slow process.”

Vanderdoes, 23, started 13 games as a rookie after being drafted in the third round last year. He tore the ACL in the same knee in 2015 while at UCLA.

Gruden also said running back DeAndre Washington had a minor knee scope and appears unlikely to play again in the preseason.

“He will not play (Friday) against Green Bay,” Gruden said. “I don’t know that he’ll play (Aug. 30) against Seattle either, but he’s recovering quickly.”

Gruden also praised Washington, saying he “can do a lot of things” and is a key piece of a deep running back group. A fifth-round pick in 2016, the 25-year-old has 620 rushing yards, 312 receiving yards and five total touchdowns through two seasons.

–Field Level Media