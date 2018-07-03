Rams G Brown suspended two games for substance violation

Los Angeles Rams right guard Jamon Brown has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2018 season after violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown started all 16 games for the Rams last season, allowing 2.5 sacks and committing five penalties.

He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 17, one day after a game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brown is eligible to play in preseason games and participate in practices.

Brown is entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Rams (the first in St. Louis). He has started 30 of his 36 career games played since being taken in the third round of the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media