Ravens’ Griffin feels in limbo as roster decision awaits
Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III wasn’t sure what to think after not playing in the team’s final preseason game on Thursday night.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson played the first half in the Ravens’ 30-20 victory over the visiting Washington Redskins to close out the preseason.
“We felt like Lamar needed to start,” coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “Robert really didn’t need to play. He’s played a lot so far. He’s a veteran.”
But the coach added that Griffin making the team “just depends on the rest of the math. There’s no doubt you want Robert Griffin on your team.”
The Ravens haven’t kept three quarterbacks on the roster since 2009, and Griffin could find himself the odd man out as Baltimore can use depth at other positions.
Earlier, Harbaugh had said the decision on Griffin making the team would go “right to the wire.”
Griffin said he feels as if he’s “in no man’s land” as the decision awaits.
“I put my best foot forward [this preseason],” Griffin told reporters. “You go out there and you’re effective, and that’s all you can ask for. There’s no stress or worry on my end because I know I went out there and showed them that I’m ready to go. We’ll see what they decide [ahead of cut-down day].”
Griffin was out of the league last season after inconsistency and injuries marked his early career with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns following his No. 2 overall selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.
He was signed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract by the Ravens after an offseason workout, with only the $100,000 signing bonus guaranteed.
Griffin, 28, completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9 percent) for 243 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this preseason.
–Field Level Media
A resolution on the NFL's policy regarding the national anthem likely will not be settled before the start of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.
A resolution on the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem likely will not be settled before the start of the regular season, according to a report from ESPN.
However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association have been “encouraged” by ongoing dialogue on the subject, ESPN said. Members of the league’s executive committee and the NFLPA met earlier this week in East Rutherford, N.J., to discuss a policy or universal protocol for the national anthem.
In May, owners announced a new policy that required players to either remain in the locker room during the playing of the anthem or stand to show respect.
The policy, which stated players could be fined for violations, was quickly scuttled as the NFLPA resisted the measure not being collectively bargained.
President Donald Trump continues to speak up on his belief that all players should stand at attention during the anthem. Some owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Bob McNair of the Houston Texans, have strongly endorsed that position.
–Field Level Media
E.J. Manuel tossed three touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders closed the preseason with a 30-19 victory at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
E.J. Manuel tossed three touchdowns as the Oakland Raiders closed the preseason with a 30-19 victory at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards – and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.
Hatcher finished with three touchdown receptions, also pulling in a 22-yarder from Cook in the fourth quarter.
While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow in the loss.
–Field Level Media
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.
Jackson’s rushing TD capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive to open the scoring in the first quarter.
The Redskins tied it at 7 early in the second quarter on Kevin Hogan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick. Hogan finished 22 of 38 for 272 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Ravens scored the next 20 points. Kicker Kaare Vedvik converted two field goals before the half, quarterback Josh Woodrum hit Vince Mayle for a 14-yard touchdown and Kai Nacua picked off a Hogan pass for a 23-yard interception return for a score.
Broncos 21, Cardinals 10
Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead visiting Denver past Arizona.
Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.
Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen (thumb injury), while Denver starter Case Keenum also did not play.
Chargers 23, 49ers 21
Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted visiting Los Angeles over San Francisco.
The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’ 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.
The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.
Bills 28, Bears 27
Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo erased a 24-point deficit against host Chicago.
McCarron’s late heroics provided a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable performance. He finished 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while playing the entire game under center for the Bills.
Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who is competing for a roster spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, finished 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception.
Chiefs 33, Packers 21
Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and Kansas City rallied to beat visiting Green Bay.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
Steelers 39, Panthers 24
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried host Pittsburgh to a double-digit win over Carolina.
The Steelers got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.
Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.
Texans 14, Cowboys 6
Alfred Blue’s 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson’s 37-yard run for a score lifted Houston over visiting Dallas in a game where most of the starters rested.
Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.
Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Browns 35, Lions 17
Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair, and Cleveland’s defense looked dominant again in a win over host Detroit.
The preseason finale was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.
Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.
Raiders 30, Seahawks 19
EJ Manuel tossed three touchdowns as visiting Oakland closed the preseason with a win over Seattle.
Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards — and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.
While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow.
Patriots 17, Giants 12
Rookie quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed as visiting New England edged New York.
Etling, third on the Patriots’ QB depth chart behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Overall, he rushed seven times for 113 yards.
Etling, who played the entire game, struggled through the air, however, completing 18 of 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on defense for New England.
Saints 28, Rams 0
With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans’ special teams added a TD on a blocked punt in a shutout win over visiting Los Angeles.
The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.
Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.
Colts 27, Bengals 26
Wide receiver Cobi Hamilton hauled in a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and visiting Indianapolis held on to edge Cincinnati.
Quarterback Phillip Walker, who tossed the go-ahead score, finished 19 of 31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Indianapolis erased a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel finished 14 of 20 for 116 yards and a touchdown. His performance was overshadowed by an injury to fellow signal-caller Matt Barkley, who went down early in the game after he was hit near the knee.
Eagles 10, Jets 9
Quarterback Joe Callahan led a game-winning drive in the final 3 1/2 minutes as host Philadelphia defeated New York.
Callahan completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to running back Matt Jones with 18 seconds remaining. The Eagles took the ball on their final drive down 9-3, and Callahan completed seven consecutive passes, capped by the eventual winning touchdown.
Eagles backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg had a game-high 66 rushing yards but was plagued by turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions. Hackenberg, who was drafted by the Jets, but let go and also dumped by the Oakland Raiders this summer, had not previously played for the Eagles in the preseason.
Jaguars 25, Buccaneers 10
Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead visiting Jacksonville over Tampa Bay.
Both of Cook’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, when Jacksonville scored 19 of its points. He had 51 yards on the ground, and Brandon Wilds added 88 yards on 17 carries.
Sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee completed 11 of 22 passes for 164 yards for the Jaguars.
Dolphins 34, Falcons 7
Brock Osweiler starred as Miami capped the preseason with a lopsided win over host Atlanta.
Osweiler tossed touchdowns in the first quarter — to running back Buddy Howell — and in the third (wide receiver Francis Owusu), and the Dolphins ran away from the Falcons early.
Previously winless in the preseason, the Dolphins built a 24-0 lead and kept Atlanta off the board until Falcons rookie running back Malik Williams’ 8-yard score in the second quarter.
Vikings 13, Titans 3
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as Minnesota beat host Tennessee.
Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.
Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.
–Field Level Media
Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead the visiting Denver Broncos to a 21-10 victory at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead the visiting Denver Broncos to a 21-10 victory at the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.
Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with his two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.
Most of the starters sat for both teams as they wrapped up the preseason schedule.
Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen, while Denver starter Case Keenum also skipped taking the field.
–Field Level Media
Roberto Aguayo's 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to a 23-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted the visiting Los Angeles Chargers to a 23-21 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’s 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.
The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.
Both starting quarterbacks — Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo – did not play.
–Field Level Media
Alfred Blue's 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson's 37-yard run for a score lifted the Houston Texans to a 14-6 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in a game where most of the starters rested on Thursday night.
Alfred Blue’s 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson’s 37-yard run for a score lifted the Houston Texans to a 14-6 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in a game where most of the starters rested on Thursday night.
Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.
Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.
Backup kicker Brett Maher kicked two field goals for Dallas in the loss.
Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The two teams will meet again in Week 5 in Houston on “Sunday Night Football.”
–Field Level Media
With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans’ special teams added a TD on a blocked punt as the Saints shut out the visiting Los Angeles Rams 28-0 on Thursday night.
The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.
Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.
L.A. quarterbacks Brandon Allen (7 of 13, 57 yards) and Luis Perez (8 of 15, 43 yards) each threw an interception in the loss.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 33-21 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 33-21 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.
Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had a busy day as he made all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts. Butker put Kansas City on top for good with a 36-yard field goal with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter to make it 23-21.
Geronimo Allison and Robert Tonyan each caught a touchdown pass for Green Bay, while Aaron Jones scored on the ground.
–Field Level Media
Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Buffalo Bills erased a 24-point deficit en route to a 28-27 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
McCarron’s late heroics provided a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable performance. He finished 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while playing the entire game under center for the Bills.
Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who is competing for a roster spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, finished 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception.
Chicago built a 20-0 halftime lead behind a defensive touchdown by Doran Grant (33-yard interception return), a 32-yard rushing score by Ryan Nall, and a pair of field goals by Cody Parkey.
By the end of the third quarter, the Bears pushed the lead to 27-3 after a 1-yard touchdown run by Knile Davis.
McCarron spearheaded Buffalo’s comeback. He rushed for a 5-yard score with 14:20 remaining and connected on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster less than five minutes later. A 6-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Malachi Dupre cut the deficit to 27-22 with 3:34 to play and set the stage for the finishing score from McCarron to Towbridge.
–Field Level Media
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Minnesota Vikings beat the host Tennessee Titans 13-3 on Thursday night.
Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as the Minnesota Vikings beat the host Tennessee Titans 13-3 on Thursday night.
Both teams rested their starting quarterbacks — Minnesota sitting Kirk Cousins and Tennessee sitting Marcus Mariota — in their final preseason game.
Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.
Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.
The Titans’ only points came on Ryan Succop’s 24-yard field goal late in the first quarter. Tennessee finished first-year coach Mike Vrabel’s first preseason winless.
–Field Level Media
Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars to a 25-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each team's fourth preseason game Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars to a 25-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each team’s fourth preseason game Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Both of Cook’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, when Jacksonville scored 19 of its points. He had 51 yards on the ground, and Brandon Wilds added 88 yards on 17 carries.
Sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee completed 11 of 22 passes for 164 yards for the Jaguars.
Ryan Griffin completed 17 of 27 passes for 151 yards and a score for the Buccaneers. Austin Allen went 4 of 10 for 64 yards, fumbling on a sack in the third quarter that led to a 26-yard defensive touchdown for Jacksonville’s Carroll Phillips.
–Field Level Media
Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair and the Cleveland Browns' defense looked dominant again in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair and the Cleveland Browns’ defense looked dominant again in a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
The preseason finale Thursday night was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.
Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.
Mayfield, who was 9 of 16 passing, produced points on three of his five drives before exiting the game.
Detroit scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Defensive end Nate Orchard returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown for the Browns.
–Field Level Media
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 39-24 win over the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on Thursday.
Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 39-24 win over the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field on Thursday.
The Steelers, who improved to 3-1 in the preseason, got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.
Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.
The Panthers fell behind 25-7 in the second quarter but put up 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Rookie quarterback Kyle Allen was 25-of-36 passing for 250 yards with a touchdown for the Panthers.
–Field Level Media
Wide receiver Cobi Hamilton hauled in a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 27-26 win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Wide receiver Cobi Hamilton hauled in a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and the Indianapolis Colts held on for a 27-26 win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Quarterback Phillip Walker, who tossed the go-ahead score, finished 19 of 31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Indianapolis erased a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel finished 14 of 20 for 116 yards and a touchdown. His performance was overshadowed by an injury to fellow signal-caller Matt Barkley, who went down early in the game after he was hit near the knee.
Tra Carson and Mark Walton each scored rushing touchdowns for the Bengals, while Josh Malone caught a 20-yard score from Driskel.
For the Colts, Zach Pascal grabbed a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett early in the second quarter. Branden Oliver added a 2-yard rushing score, and Erik Swoope caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Walker before Hamilton capped the scoring.
–Field Level Media
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.
Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.
Jackson’s rushing TD capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive to open the scoring in the first quarter.
The Redskins tied it 7-7 early in the second quarter on Kevin Hogan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick.
The Ravens scored the next 20 points. Kicker Kaare Vedvik converted two field goal before the half, quarterback Josh Woodrum hit Vince Mayle for a 14-yard touchdown and Kai Nacua picked off a Hogan pass for a 23-yard interception return for a score.
Hogan, who finished 22 of 38 for 272 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, tossed two second-half TDs to make it close.
–Field Level Media
New England Patriots seventh-round quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed during Thursday's preseason finale, leading the visitors past the New York Giants 17-12 at MetLife Stadium.
New England Patriots seventh-round quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed during Thursday’s preseason finale, leading the visitors past the New York Giants 17-12 at MetLife Stadium.
Etling, third on the Patriots’ QB depth chart behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Overall, he rushed seven times for 113 yards.
Etling, who played the entire game, struggled through the air, however, completing 18 of 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on defense for New England.
Giants quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney each threw a touchdown pass, including Tanney leading a 75-yard drive to the end zone with 48 seconds remaining in the game.
–Field Level Media
Brock Osweiler starred for the Dolphins and Miami capped the preseason with a 34-7 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night.
Brock Osweiler starred for the Dolphins and Miami capped the preseason with a 34-7 win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night.
Osweiler tossed touchdowns in the first quarter — to running back Buddy Howell — and third (wide receiver Francis Owusu) and the Dolphins ran away from the Falcons early.
Previously winless in the preseason, the Dolphins built a 24-0 lead and kept Atlanta off the board until Falcons rookie running back Malik Williams’ 8-yard score in the second quarter.
Howell followed rookie running back Kalen Ballage in reaching paydirt in the second quarter to stake the Dolphins to a 21-0 lead. Howell’s TD catch and run each covered one yard.
Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert was intercepted twice.
–Field Level Media
Longtime tight end Brent Celek has told the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring, and he will issue a farewell statement Friday morning, according to a report from NFL.com.
Longtime tight end Brent Celek has told the Philadelphia Eagles that he is retiring, and he will issue a farewell statement Friday morning, according to a report from NFL.com.
The Eagles released Celek, 33, in March. He spent 11 seasons with the team from 2007 through 2017, hauling in 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns during that time. He missed only one game in his career and won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last season.
Celek said he decided to retire despite the fact that other teams reached out to him about his availability for this season.
“In the end, I just couldn’t fathom putting on another uniform,” said Celek, the Eagles’ fifth-round pick in 2007 out of Cincinnati. “I had a perfect ending, and it was time.”
Celek will publish his farewell statement on the Eagles’ website, according to NFL.com.
–Field Level Media
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Callahan led a game-winning drive in the final three and a half minutes and Philadelphia defeated the New York Jets 10-9 on Thursday night.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Callahan led a game-winning drive in the final three and a half minutes and Philadelphia defeated the New York Jets 10-9 on Thursday night.
Callahan completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to running back Matt Jones with 18 seconds remaining. The Eagles took the ball on their final drive down 9-3, and Callahan completed seven consecutive passes, capped by the eventual winning touchdown.
Jets kicker Jason Myers drilled a 58-yard field goal to provide all the first-half scoring.
The Eagles answered with a 55-yard Jake Elliott field goal in the third quarter. Myers answered for the Jets to cap a 10-play drive a few minutes later.
Eagles backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg had a game-high 66 rushing yards but was plagued by turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions. Hackenberg, who was drafted by the Jets, but let go and also dumped by the Oakland Raiders this summer, had not previously played for the Eagles in the preseason.
–Field Level Media
The New England Patriots have restructured tight end Rob Gronkowski's contract to boost his potential 2018 earnings by $4.3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
The New England Patriots have restructured tight end Rob Gronkowski’s contract to boost his potential 2018 earnings by $4.3 million, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Gronkowski has a base salary of $8 million and can earn up to $1 million in roster bonuses if he is active for all 16 games, with $3.3 million achievable in additional incentives. The new deal has a max value of $13.05 million this year.
The incentives will pay Gronkowski $1.1 million for hitting each of the following benchmarks (maxing out at three benchmarks for $3.3 million): playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns. The latter three figures are each exactly one unit more than he had in 2017 (69 catches, 1,084 yards, eight TDs).
The restructure marks the second consecutive year in which the Patriots have boosted Gronkowski’s deal through incentives, and he made an extra $5.5 million last year after garnering his fourth career first-team All-Pro nod. He is scheduled to make $9 million in base salary and $1 million in roster and workout bonuses in 2019, the final year of his contract.
–A day after becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history for the second time in his career, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he explored the possibility of a uniquely structured deal before receiving a more traditional contract.
Rodgers was asked on a conference call with reporters if he sought out a deal more like an NBA contract, with compensation tied to a team’s salary cap or the use of player options to give the player more leverage. He said he and his agent, David Dunn, discussed various possibilities but found “there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room in that area.”
“Those were all definitely talked about, and they were in the discussion,” Rodgers said. “Ultimately, I don’t think the NFL is ready for those type of contracts and willing to go in some of those directions. The number of players on the active roster and counting salary cap is definitely a hindrance to some of that stuff.”
–Colin Kaepernick’s collusion claim against the NFL will continue after system arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank denied the league’s request to dismiss the case.
The ruling means Burbank found sufficient evidence for the case to continue and possibly go to trial. The NFL declined to comment on the decision.
Pro Football Talk reported, citing a source, that further discovery is now expected, giving Kaepernick and Geragos more opportunities to gather information supporting their position. Eventually, the case could lead to a hearing in which owners would be required to testify.
–The Los Angeles Rams created about $7 million of 2018 cap space by restructuring the contracts of left tackle Andrew Whitworth and wide receiver Robert Woods, according to an ESPN report.
The moves raise the Rams’ cap space to around $10.1 million, per Spotrac, creating additional room to fit what is expected to be a record-breaking extension for defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Whitworth, 36, was scheduled to make $8 million in base salary this season, the second year of a three-year, $33.75 million deal. Per Spotrac, he had nearly $7 million of that converted into a signing bonus and prorated over the next two seasons. Woods, 26, had $4.7 million of his $5.5 million base salary for this season converted into a signing bonus, per Spotrac, stretching the cap hit over the next four years.
–Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in a social media post.
“After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career,” Dumervil said, “I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time. It’s been an incredible 12-year run.”
A fourth-round pick out of Louisville selected to the Pro Bowl five times, Dumervil recorded 105.5 career sacks, which ranks 26th on the all-time list since the stat became official in 1982. He led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009, the first of two first-team All-Pro appearances.
–Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald eulogized Sen. John McCain, telling stories of the man who became his close friend despite their differences.
“Many people might wonder what a young African-American kid from Minnesota and a highly decorated Vietnam hero turned United States senator might have in common,” Fitzgerald, 34, said. “Well, I thought of a few. I’m black. He was white. I’m young. He wasn’t so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war. I’m a professional athlete.He ran for president. I run out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. I have flowing locks, and, well, he didn’t.”
Fitzgerald was one of four speakers to offer eulogies at a memorial service in Phoenix for McCain, who died of brain cancer last Saturday at 81. Fitzgerald spoke immediately before former Vice President Joe Biden, who became one of McCain’s closest friends when they served together in the U.S. Senate.
–Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive end Tyquan Lewis is expected to miss the first nine weeks of the season with a foot injury, according to the Indianapolis Star.
Coach Frank Reich addressed the situation earlier this week but didn’t have a timetable for his return, saying he didn’t expect Lewis to have surgery.
The Colts traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Lewis, an Ohio State product, with the final pick of the second round. In his career with the Buckeyes, he had 23.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles.
–The Houston Texans have signed center Greg Mancz to a two-year extension, the team announced.
Figures for the deal were not announced, but Sirius XM NFL reported Mancz will make $3 million per year in 2019 and 2020. He was scheduled to make $1.9 million in 2018 on his restricted free agent tender.
Mancz, 26, has started 23 games over the last two seasons, primarily at center but also at right guard. He is expected to back up starter Nick Martin at the pivot this year, while providing depth behind free agent signees Senio Kelemete and Zach Fulton, who will start at left and right guard, respectively.
–The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived running back Charles Sims III from injured reserve with an injury settlement, the team announced, making him a free agent.
Sims was placed on IR last Thursday, five days after injuring his knee as he blocked during the opening kickoff of the Bucs’ second preseason game.
Sims, who turns 28 next month, re-signed with Tampa Bay on a one-year, $1 million deal this offseason after hitting free agency.
–Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones was formally charged with felony theft, misdemeanor domestic assault as well as interfering with a 911 call in a court appearance at Dakota County Court in Hastings, Minn.
Jones was arrested Tuesday, the day of the alleged incident. Bail was set Thursday at $5,000 without conditions and $1,000 with conditions by judge Richelle M. Wahi. Jones’ next court date is slated for Oct. 4.
According to a police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday night at a hotel in Eagan, Minn. A woman identifying herself as Jones’ girlfriend called 911 and told authorities Jones put his hands on her. She told police he picked her up and threw her down, before later kicking her and stealing her phone as she called for help.
–The Dallas Cowboys agreed to trade undrafted rookie cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to an ESPN report.
Per ESPN, the deal is expected to be finalized Friday.
Ward was not picked out of Middle Tennessee State in April’s draft and signed with Dallas. He has seven tackles and two passes defensed in two appearances this preseason after posting 10 passes defensed in his final year with the Blue Raiders.
–Field Level Media