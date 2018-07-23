Ravens’ Jackson practicing at QB, slot WR

Former Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson intends to challenge quarterback Joe Flacco for the starting job, but in the meantime, Baltimore Ravens coaches have found another spot to use the rookie from Louisville: slot receiver.

On Sunday, Jackson completed a workout behind Flacco but also lined up at the slot at least twice.

From that spot, Jackson moved right before the snap, took the ball from Flacco, cut left and threw the ball both times for a completion.

The fans roared with approval.

“I love the Baltimore fans,” Jackson said after practice. “You can just catch an out route … and they’re cheering for you like you’re in a game.”

At quarterback, Jackson was a bit less consistent, sailing a pass over the head of his receiver on at least one play.

The Ravens made the 2016 Heisman winner the No. 32 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft in April and plan for him to apprentice under the veteran Flacco. Still, the Ravens looked in practice on Sunday like a team that plans for find a way to use Jackson on offense this season. The lackluster Ravens offense was 27th in the NFL in total yards in 2017 and 31st in yards per play. Baltimore finished 9-7 in the AFC North last season and out of the playoffs.

Prior to the draft, Jackson was firm that he was a quarterback and not open to playing other positions. On Sunday, he sounded more agreeable to trying something new.

“I’m just going along with the flow right now,” Jackson said.

“It feels good, just being out here with NFL talent, not college or high school anymore,” Jackson, 21, continued. “You’re a grown man, and you’ve got to show up and show out and grind.”

–Field Level Media