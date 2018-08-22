RB Barkley back in practice for Giants

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley was back at practice on Wednesday for the first time in over a week, albeit on a limited basis.

Barkley had missed the last eight practices after suffering a hamstring strain.

On Tuesday, quarterback Eli Manning lamented the lack of reps for the Giants’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall).

“Now Saquon, that’s different, just because he’s a rookie and missing some valuable time,” said Manning, who had previously said he wasn’t worried about star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. missing preseason games. “So I know he’s getting mental reps. It’s different than practice reps; it’s different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur has been cautious about rushing Barkley back and is focused on having him ready for Week 1. Per Shurmur, Barkley was limited to individual drills in Wednesday’s practice.

Beckham, who had a torn hamstring as a rookie and missed all of training camp plus the first four regular-season games, said he encouraged Barkley not to rush back.

“Like I told him, you take your time. There is nothing you need to prove to any of us,” Beckham said. “There is nothing you need to prove to anyone. Not yourself. You know what you’re capable of. I know what you’re capable of. We know what you’re capable of. It’s about getting healthy.”

–Field Level Media