Recently retired McAulay joins NBC’s coverage team

Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who retired six days ago, is jumping into broadcasting as part of NBC’s NFL coverage.

He’ll work as an on-location rules analyst for Sunday Night Football, both in the booth and on the pregame and halftime set.

He’ll also work Notre Dame college football games.

McAulay is the fourth NFL referee to retire this offseason, joining Jeff Triplette, Gene Steratore and Ed Hochuli. Triplette is reportedly set to join ESPN to be the new rules analyst for Monday Night Football, CBS announced Tuesday that Steratore will be its NFL rules analyst, and Hochuli will continue to serve as a consultant for the league’s officiating department.

McAulay, a 20-year NFL officiating veteran, worked three Super Bowls during his tenure, his last being Super Bowl XLVIII.

He served as the American Athletic Conference’s coordinator of football officiating since 2008, when it was the Big East, before his departure from the role in March.

–Field Level Media