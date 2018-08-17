Redskins RB Perine’s ankle ‘looks like it’s OK’

The Washington Redskins got a scare in Thursday’s preseason win over the New York Jets as running back Samaje Perine limped off the field with a twisted ankle after his only carry — a 30-yard run.

Coach Jay Gruden said afterward that Perine seemed OK after tests.

“Samaje went in and got checked for (a) twisted ankle, but looks like it’s OK,” said Gruden, according to the postgame transcript. “Everything else was negative. Twisted ankle for Samaje.”

That’s good news for the Redskins, who lost rookie running back Derrius Guice for the season to a torn ACL in the preseason opener.

Fellow running back Byron Marshall also left the game with a leg injury, but Gruden said an MRI showed Marshall was “OK.”

Rob Kelley started in the backfield vs. the Jets and figures to remain the starter if Perine is sidelined.

