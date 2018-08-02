Redskins WR Doctson tweets ‘I’m good’ after injuring shoulder

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury after leaving Wednesday’s practice in pain and not returning.

The team said it will issue an update on Doctson’s status Thursday.

The third-year wideout appears to have escaped major injury, as he tweeted “#imgood” shortly after noon.

Doctson made a diving attempt at a contested pass in the corner of the end zone and fell on his shoulder, with cornerback Josh Norman falling on top of him. Doctson stayed on the ground for a few moments and then tried to get up, but fell back down. He was eventually helped inside by trainers while holding his left arm.

Doctson, 25, missed all but two games of his rookie season while battling a sore Achilles. He played in all 16 games last season and averaged 14.3 yards per catch with six touchdowns, but he caught just 35 of 78 targets (44.9 percent).

The Redskins took Doctson with the 22nd overall pick in 2016 before moving him into the starting lineup last season after DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon left via free agency. Washington brought in wideout Paul Richardson on a five-year, $45 million deal in free agency this spring.

