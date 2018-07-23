Report: 49ers sign first-round pick McGlinchey

Days before training camp starts, the San Francisco 49ers reportedly checked a key item off their to-do list, signing their top draft pick Sunday night.

Mike McGlinchey, the No. 9 overall selection in April, inked a four-year, $18.34 million deal that is fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

An All-American left tackle for Notre Dame, McGlinchey was plugged in as the starting right tackle in the 49ers’ offseason program. Joe Staley remains entrenched as San Francisco’s left tackle.

The 49ers cleared a spot for McGlinchey on the second day of this year’s draft by dealing right tackle Trent Brown and a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a third-round pick.

McGlinchey, who is 6-foot-8, 309 pounds, started 13 games at right tackle as a Fighting Irish sophomore in 2015 before moving to the other side of the ball for his final two seasons in South Bend, Ind.

According to the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, second-round pick Dante Pettis, a wide receiver out of the University of Washington, is San Francisco’s last remaining unsigned draft pick.

–Field Level Media