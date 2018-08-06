Report: Broncos, C Paradis discussing extension

The Denver Broncos have had discussions with representatives for center Matt Paradis about a possible contract extension, according to 9News Denver.

Paradis’ agent, Brian McLaughlin, told 9News’ Mike Klis the sides have “had conversations,” but declined to offer further details.

A restricted free agent this offseason, Paradis received a second-round tender — worth $2.914 million — from the Broncos and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring.

The Broncos have reached long-term extensions with a core restricted free agent before the regular season in each of the last two years: kicker Brandon McManus in 2017 and linebacker Brandon Marshall in 2016.

Paradis, 28, has not missed a snap over the last three seasons despite battling nagging injuries, including issues that required him to have surgery on both hips during the 2017 offseason. He didn’t allow a sack and committed just two penalties in 2017, according to STATS LLC, while being named a Pro Bowl alternate for the second consecutive season.

A sixth-round pick from Boise State in 2014, Paradis spent his rookie season on the practice squad before taking over full-time at center in 2015. He made $615,000 in 2017 on an exclusive-rights free agent deal.

–Field Level Media