Report: Broncos parting ways with OL Watson

Offensive lineman Menelik Watson is expected to be released by the Denver Broncos, who will absorb his guaranteed $5.5 million salary for the 2018 season.

Watson was officially placed on the reserve/injured list by the Broncos on Monday. The team intends to release Watson once he passes a physical, according to multiple reports.

Watson, who has not played in the preseason because of a pectoral injury, was signed to a three-year, $18.3 million deal in 2017 and only played seven games, allowing eight sacks.

He started seven games in his first four seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders.

The Broncos attempted to convert Watson from tackle to guard in the offseason.

