Report: Cardinals TE Seals-Jones arrested in hotel dispute

Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was arrested on Saturday and charged with alleged assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in Scottsdale, Ariz., Arizona’s KTAR News reported Tuesday.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, the 23-year-old Seals-Jones was arrested after allegedly making contact with a restaurant employee at the W Hotel in a dispute over the tight end’s attempt to use the restroom.

Per the police report, Seals-Jones initially tried to use the bathroom near the hotel lobby before being rebuffed per hotel rules, limiting lavatory use to hotel guests. He then allegedly went to the hotel restaurant, where he was again informed restroom use was for patrons only.

KTAR reported that a restaurant employee told police that Seals-Jones was combative and “one hand shoved him in the shoulder area.” When the Cardinals tight end allegedly tried to push through to reach the restroom, he was taken to the ground by hotel staff. The police report also alleged that Seals-Jones appeared intoxicated at the time.

“The team is aware of the incident over the weekend involving Ricky Seals-Jonesm,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “While the legal process remains on-going, we will refrain from commenting further at this time.”

Seals-Jones, who the team expects to battle for the starting tight end job this summer, signed with Arizona in May 2017 after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. As a rookie, he played in 10 games with one start, catching 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

News of the arrest broke just hours after the Cardinals suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 after pleading guilty to extreme DUI.

–Field Level Media