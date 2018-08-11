Report: Chiefs put T Gordon on IR, sign Officer

The Kansas City Chiefs have put tackle Dillon Gordon on injured reserve, ending his season, according to reports.

Gordon, 24, was listed as third string for the Chiefs and ended last season on their practice squad.

Gordon was evaluated for the shoulder injury on Monday and missed the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday.

The former LSU tight end entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.

The Chiefs signed offensive lineman Alex Officer to take his place on the roster.

The Chiefs did get a dose of good news Saturday as running back Charcandrick West (concussion) returned to the practice field in a limited role.

–Field Level Media