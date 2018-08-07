Report: Chiefs S Sorensen could miss start of season

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen could miss the early part of the regular season because of a knee injury, according to an NFL.com report, but he appears to have avoided major injury.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sorensen, who missed practice Tuesday, hurt himself in a previous workout. NFL.com reported the prognosis could have been worse, but tests ruled out a torn anterior cruciate ligament for the fifth-year player.

Sorensen, 28, started 14 games last season for the Chiefs and was expected to maintain a starting role alongside veteran teammate Eric Berry. He often played linebacker in the team’s dime sub-package last season.

Sorensen’s injury could create an opportunity for fellow safety Eric Murray, a 2016 fourth-round pick who has appeared in 30 games but started only two. Others who will have a chance to compete for an early starting spot include Leon McQuay, a second-year player, as well as offseason addition and seven-year veteran Robert Golden.

The Chiefs also figure to take a long look at rookie Armani Watts, a fourth-round pick out of Texas A&M. Watts shined as a four-year starter for the Aggies.

In 56 games (15 starts), Sorensen has four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 3.5 sacks.

