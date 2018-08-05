Report: Colts starting LT Castonzo reinjures hamstring

Indianapolis Colts starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo reinjured his hamstring two days after being activated for training camp, the Indianapolis Star reported Sunday.

Castonzo’s injury reportedly happened Friday and head coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday that the 6-foot-7, 300-plus pounder “will miss a little bit of time,” though per the Star’s report the eight-year veteran is expected to be ready for the season opener at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9.

Castonzo, who turns 30 on Thursday, began Colts training camp on the non-football injury list. He has started 105 of a possible 112 games since the Colts picked him in the first round (No. 22 overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

In his absence the team has given practice time to recent free agent pickup J’Marcus Webb, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

–Field Level Media