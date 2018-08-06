Report: Darnold impressing Jets, could start at QB

Rookie Sam Darnold was late to training camp but still “has a very fair shot” of opening the regular season as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback, according to a report by ESPN.

Darnold is further along in his readiness than the Jets anticipated and although he still has work to do, he has reportedly impressed coaches so far.

After a brief, three-day holdout over offset language, Darnold signed a four-year, $30.25 million contract and reported to camp on July 30.

Darnold, 21, was the No. 3 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Southern Cal. The Jets also have veteran quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater on the roster.

Entering camp, coach Todd Bowles said McCown was the starter but that preseason performances could change that.

–Field Level Media