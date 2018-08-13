Report: Eagles WR Jeffery could start season on PUP

Still recovering from shoulder surgery, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, according to an NFL Network report on Monday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jeffery is “progressing according to plan” but might not be ready for the season opener and could remain on the PUP list. Remaining on PUP into the regular season would require Jeffery to miss the first six games, although he would not count against the 53-man roster.

Jeffery had surgery in late February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, an injury he played through after suffering it in August 2017. He is about a week away from the six-month timetable he was given to return, but he has remained on the PUP list since training camp began and appears no closer to being activated.

Jeffery, 28, started all 16 games and played 82 percent of offensive snaps in his first year with the Eagles last season, catching 57 passes for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. The team signed him to a four-year, $52 million contract extension in December that included $26.75 million in guaranteed money.

In six seasons, including his first five with Chicago, Jeffery has 361 grabs for 5,338 yards and 35 touchdowns in 79 games (72 starts). He missed 13 combined games in 2012 and 2015 due to injuries, in addition to four games in 2016 due to a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

The Eagles brought in Mike Wallace and Markus Wheaton via free agency this offseason and traded away veteran Torrey Smith. Second-year wideout Mack Hollins, a fourth-round selection who is a core member of the special teams, could earn a larger role on offense this season.

–Field Level Media