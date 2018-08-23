Report: Giants, Beckham progressing toward record deal

The New York Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. have made progress recently on what is expected to be a record-breaking extension, according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Per the report, “there is reasonable optimism from both sides” that a deal can be reached before the Sept. 9 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Beckham, 25, is scheduled to make just under $8.5 million in 2018, on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. The league’s highest paid wideout is Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown at $17 million annually, while Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans holds the record for guaranteed money ($55 million).

Negotiations reportedly opened between the sides in late July, as the Giants wanted to make sure Beckham bought fully into the program with new general manager Dave Gettleman and new head coach Pat Shurmur. Despite the looming contract situation, Beckham was present with the team all offseason and during training camp. He has mostly left things to his agent, Zeke Sandhu, and routinely voiced his belief that the extension will come with time, reiterating the point last week.

“I definitely think it’s gonna work itself out,” Beckham said last Thursday. “You know, when is it gonna happen, you don’t know. That’s the business side that is new, is still new to me in a sense — it’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with this or go through any of those things.

“I believe that it’s gonna work itself out. It’s a matter of time, just like anything in life, it’s timing.”

Beckham has yet to play in a preseason game as he works back from a broken ankle that ended his 2017 campaign after four games, but he has ramped up his intensity in recent practices with an eye on getting in game shape.

A first-round pick in 2014, Beckham racked up 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 scores through his first three seasons, all Pro Bowl campaigns, before finishing with 25 grabs for 302 yards and three touchdowns in four games last season.

–Field Level Media