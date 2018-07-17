Report: Gronkowski to report for Pats camp on time

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to report for the start of New England Patriots training camp on time, according to an ESPN report Tuesday.

Gronkowski missed all of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason workouts and has been working with the team on a tweak of his contract for the second consecutive year. But he did show for New England’s mandatory minicamp, and he is not expected to hold out for any portion of training camp.

Gronkowski, 29, flirted with the idea of retirement this offseason while considering a career in Hollywood, according to multiple reports. Reports also said there were lingering frustrations between he and head coach Bill Belichick, although both parties have dismissed such reports on multiple occasions.

Pro Football Talk reported in June that a new contract for Gronkowski is “likely” at some point, but not “imminent.” After tweaking his deal last offseason, the five-time Pro Bowler earned an additional $5.5 million in 2017 via incentives for garnering his fourth career first-team All-Pro nod.

Entering his ninth season, Gronkowski is set to make $8 million in base salary, and he’s on the books for $9 million in 2019, the final year of his deal.

Last season, Gronkowski had 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games, only the third time since 2012 he topped eight games in a season. He missed just one game due to injury in 2017, as he also missed one game due to suspension for a late hit on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White.

–Field Level Media