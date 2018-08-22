Report: Jets among many to ask Raiders about Mack trade

The New York Jets have reached out to the Oakland Raiders to express interest in trading for defensive end Khalil Mack, and they’re not alone, according to a New York Daily News report Wednesday.

Per the report, the Raiders have heard from more than a dozen teams interested in acquiring Mack, including multiple overtures from several teams. The report adds that Oakland has not given any interested teams permission to discuss a new contract with Mack, who has held out of all of training camp while seeking a new deal. That permission would presumably be the final step to any deal, assuming the Raiders decided to trade Mack and could agree with a team on compensation.

To this point, the Raiders have shown no indication that they would even consider trading Mack, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first team All-Pro.

“Mack’s the best player coming off the edge in football,” head coach Jon Gruden told reporters last week. “That’s our opinion. We’re determined to find a way to get him in here and get him a contract and get on with life.”

However, speculation about a possible trade has ramped up as the sides appear nowhere near an extension.

ESPN reported last week there is “no end in sight” to Mack’s holdout, which included the entirety of the offseason program as well. Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year will make $13.85 million. He is likely seeking to become the highest-paid defender in NFL history at more than $20 million annually.

Pro Football Talk reported last month that some wonder if the Raiders are financially able to give Mack the type of contract he wants. That concern relates less to the Raiders’ limited cap space (around $4.5 million, 26th in the NFL), which is flexible, than to the team’s fungible cash. A dated rule in the collective bargaining agreement requires teams to put all guaranteed money for signed contracts in escrow, which can limit team’s financial flexibility when it comes to blockbuster contracts.

The Raiders gave quarterback Derek Carr more than $70 million guaranteed on an extension last June, and they owe the NFL a $378 million relocation fee for their expected move to Las Vegas.

As for the Jets’ interest, head coach Todd Bowles has said previously that his blitz-heavy defense doesn’t require a ‘big name” edge rusher. The team hasn’t had one during his tenure — no edge player has topped 4.0 sacks in a season in Bowles’ three seasons in New York — and hasn’t appeared motivated to acquire one.

“We have guys that work hard and are very tough at the point of attack,” Bowles said last week. “You don’t need a name guy. You just need a guy with production.”

The Daily News reported Tuesday that the Jets reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars to gauge their interest in trading defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who had 8.0 sacks last year in a rotational role.

Mack, 27, has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.

–Field Level Media