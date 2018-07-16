Report: Jets releasing injury-plagued WR Smith

The New York Jets are giving up on injury-plagued wide receiver Devin Smith, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 37th overall pick out of Ohio State in 2015, Smith has managed just 10 catches in 14 games with the Jets.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament cost him most of 2016 and then all of 2017 when he reinjured it during the first team workout of the year.

Smith had one year left on his four-year rookie deal and had expressed optimism about proving himself this season.

“I’m just taking it day by day, just keeping my faith and knowing my time is coming,” Smith said from OTAs in June. “It has been tough. There are days where I sit back and ask, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ I try to just look at the positives and see that I’m still able to play this game and I am getting healthy.”

–Field Level Media