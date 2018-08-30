Report: Jets to start rookie QB Darnold
Report: Jets to start rookie QB Darnold
Rookie Sam Darnold will reportedly start the season at quarterback for the New York Jets.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Wednesday that Darnold will start Week 1 against Detroit on Sept. 10 in prime time on “Monday Night Football.”
And with the start, Darnold will be making history. At 21 years and 97 days old, he’ll be the youngest quarterback to start a season opener since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
It was believed Darnold, selected No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft, would sit and learn behind veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater at least for a few games, especially since he reported to training camp a few days late as his contract issues were being ironed out.
But the Jets traded Bridgwater to New Orleans on Wednesday and apparently decided the future is now. The 38-year-old McCown will back up Darnold and serve as his mentor.
Darnold, a Southern California product, started the past two preseason games. He has completed 64.4 percent of his 45 pass attempts, throwing for two touchdowns and one interception.
Trade talk swirls around Raiders’ Mack
Trade talk swirls around Raiders' Mack
The Oakland Raiders and Khalil Mack are so far apart in contract negotiations that teams have started to call general manager Reggie McKenzie with trade offers for the disgruntled defensive end.
Thus far, the offers haven't convinced McKenzie to move his star pass rusher.
It will reportedly take a huge haul in return for him to part with the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, even as Mack’s holdout continues. McKenzie, to this point, has not expressed a desire to trade him.
“Reggie McKenzie has had multiple offers to him — a first-round pick and another high pick,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said Wednesday. “I’ve been told he’s been offered a player for Khalil Mack. To this point, none of that has gotten anywhere. So what people around the league believe is that to even start the conversation, you’re talking about having to offer two first-round picks on top of needing to give (Mack) a top-of-market, $20 million-plus per year contract.”
Entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, Mack, 27, is due to make $13.85 million this season. He has 40.5 sacks in four NFL seasons while starting all 64 games. He had 10.5 sacks last season.
Mack, selected by Oakland with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has not received any offers from the team since February, according to Pro Football Talk.
The Los Angeles Rams and their defensive holdout, Aaron Donald, reportedly are closing in on a contract extension. Donald’s contract will set the bar that Mack likely will seek to exceed.
Browns release LB Kendricks after insider trading charge
Browns release LB Kendricks after insider trading charge
The Cleveland Browns released linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Wednesday after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, based in Philadelphia, announced the charges earlier Wednesday. The complaint said Kendricks turned $80,000 into $1.2 million in
“Prior to signing Mychal, we were informed that there was a financial situation that he had been involved with in 2014,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said in a statement. “We were told Mychal had fully cooperated with investigators as a victim. From what was communicated at that time and based on the numerous questions we asked and further due diligence on our part, including checking with the league office, there was no information discovered that conveyed otherwise.
“Recently, we were provided an update on the matter and the circumstances have changed. We are now dealing with a different set of facts and the additional information we’ve gathered has led us to the decision to release Mychal from our team. Due to the ongoing legal nature of this situation, we will have no further comments.”
Kendricks joined the Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract, which guaranteed him $500,000, in June after he was released by the Eagles in May.
Cleveland.com reported earlier Wednesday that the Browns knew Kendricks was involved in a federal investigation when they signed him, but they were led to believe by Kendricks’ camp that he was not the target of the probe for committing any crimes.
Kendricks, 27, publicly admitted his part in the alleged scheme after the charges were announced Wednesday, saying he is cooperating with authorities and paying back the approximately $1.2 million he profited.
“Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it,” Kendricks said in a statement. “I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence.”
“While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”
According to McSwain, former investment banker Damilare Sonoiki set up a bank account for Kendricks to access and in return received cash and other kickbacks for passing on insider knowledge.
“Within a year of beginning his employment at the investment bank, he was brazenly committing crimes,” McSwain said, per NBC 10 in Philadelphia. “He is alleged to have passed material non-public info to an acquaintance, Mr. Kendricks.”
According to Philly.com, both Sonoiki and Kendricks are expected to plead guilty in the next few weeks.
Kendricks, who played college ball at Cal, was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2012 draft. In six seasons with the Eagles, he appeared in 85 games (74 starts) and recorded 459 tackles, 14 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles.
En route to winning a Super Bowl championship with the Eagles last season, Kendricks logged 77 tackles, two sacks and six passes defensed while playing 63.3 percent of defensive snaps.
NFL notebook: Rodgers signs historic deal
NFL notebook: Rodgers signs historic deal
Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that reportedly will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Rodgers' former teammate and current NFL Network analyst James Jones first reported the agreement, tweeting that Rodgers' extension is for four
–The Los Angeles Rams are “very close” to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, coach Sean McVay said during the team’s charity kickoff luncheon.
“Where’s (Rams COO Kevin) Demoff at?” McVay asked while on stage at the luncheon. “Did he get Aaron done? … I think we’re very close to try to get this done.”
General manager Les Snead agreed with McVay’s expectation that a deal will be done soon, saying, “Sean definitely is not speaking out of turn. He is well aware of updates, but nothing has been agreed upon.”
–The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced.
According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles before pulling Bridgewater off the bus to inform him of the deal with the Saints.
Bridgewater, 25, joined the Jets in free agency on a one-year, incentive-laden deal that guaranteed him just $1 million but has a base value of $6 million and a max value of $15 million. He went 28 for 38 (73.7 percent) for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances, his first extended game action since sustaining a gruesome knee injury on the eve of the 2016 regular season.
–Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett agreed to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced.
Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Media reports it is a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season. Lockett’s deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a max value of $37.8 million. The incentives that could trigger the additional $6 million are not known.
Lockett, 25, was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract and slated to earn $1.9 million in base salary this season. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound former Kansas State star has emerged as a starter opposite Doug Baldwin for a Seahawks offense that lost tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson in free agency this offseason.
–Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks apologized shortly after he was hit with federal charges for insider trading, which were announced by Philadelphia-based U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain.
Kendricks joined the Browns on a one-year, $2.25 million contract in June after he was released by the Eagles in May. According to Cleveland.com, the Browns knew Kendricks was involved in a federal investigation at the time, but they were led to believe by Kendricks’ camp that he was not the target of the probe for committing any crimes. The report adds the team is currently deciding whether or not to part ways with the linebacker.
Kendricks, 27, publicly admitted his part in the alleged scheme on Wednesday and said he is cooperating with authorities and paying back the approximately $1.2 million he profited.
–The Dallas Cowboys won’t place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said, but that move remains a possibility next week.
Jones said the team could make the decision to put Frederick on IR leading up to Week 1. The plan is to use the interim time to learn more about Frederick’s health and how soon he will be able to return.
Frederick, 27, was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome after he saw several specialists to determine the cause of repeated stinger-like symptoms experienced during training camp. No timetable has been given for his expected return, but NFL Network cited a source Tuesday who cautiously estimated the center’s absence will be measured in weeks rather than months.
–One day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father.
Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that an 18-game schedule could reduce concussions and make the game safer. Stephen Jones, who is a member of the league’s competition committee, said Wednesday he isn’t sure that reducing the number of preseason games would be good for the development of younger players who might be unlikely to make a regular-season roster.
–The Packers traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick.
Hundley and DeShone Kizer were competing to be the backup behind Rodgers. Coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were not married to the idea of keeping three quarterbacks after acquiring Kizer, a second-round pick and the primary starter with the Cleveland Browns as a rookie last season.
“He’s big, he runs well, he’s got a good arm, he’s got good vision on the field, he’s made a lot of big throws and big plays,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Hundley.
–Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones is in jail in Hastings, Minn., after being arrested on suspicion of three counts on Tuesday.
Jones is being held without bail on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and interfering with a 911 call, though he has not yet been charged. Bail should be set at a court appearance scheduled for Thursday, the same day the Vikings visit the Tennessee Titans for their preseason finale.
Jones is already slated to miss the first four games of the 2018 NFL season after violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. The 25-year-old, who is the older brother of Buffalo Bills wideout Zay Jones, spent last season on the Vikings’ practice squad.
–Houston Texans backup inside linebacker Ben Heeney was waived/injured and will miss the season, after the Houston Chronicle reported that he underwent ankle surgery.
Heeney was carted off after injuring his ankle in the Texans’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
The Texans claimed Heeney off waivers from the Saints last season, though he was rarely used and finished the season on injured reserve. Heeney, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2015.
Report: Cardinals QB Rosen out Thursday
Report: Cardinals QB Rosen out Thursday
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Denver Broncos, according to an NFL Network report Wednesday.
Rosen, whom the team traded up to take 10th overall in April's draft, missed the team's third preseason game with a
Cowboys’ Stephen Jones disagrees with dad on schedule
Cowboys' Stephen Jones disagrees with dad on schedule
One day after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revived the idea of an 18-game NFL regular season and a shorter preseason, Stephen Jones expressed disagreement with his father on Wednesday.
Stephen Jones, the team's executive vice president and a member of the
Rams’ McVay: Donald extension ‘very close’
Rams' McVay: Donald extension 'very close'
The Los Angeles Rams are "very close" to agreeing on a long-term contract extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday during the team's charity kickoff luncheon.
"Where's [Rams COO Kevin] Demoff at?" McVay asked while on stage at the
Saints acquire QB Bridgewater from Jets for third-round pick
Saints acquire QB Bridgewater from Jets for third-round pick
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, both teams announced Wednesday.
"We are excited to add Teddy Bridgewater to our team," Saints head coach Sean Payton said
Cowboys C Frederick avoids IR for now
Cowboys C Frederick avoids IR for now
The Dallas Cowboys won't place center Travis Frederick on injured reserve when final cuts are made this weekend, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday, but that move remains a possibility next week.
Jones said the team could make the decision to put
Packers’ Rodgers signs historic $134M extension
Packers' Rodgers signs historic $134M extension
Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension, the Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, that will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Packers, Rodgers agree on historic $134M extension
Packers, Rodgers agree on historic $134M extension
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a four-year extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Vikings WR Jones arrested on three allegations
Vikings WR Jones arrested on three allegations
Minnesota Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones is in Dakota County Jail in Hastings, Minn., after being arrested on suspicion of three counts on Tuesday.
Jones is being held without bail on allegations of felony theft, misdemeanor assault and interfering with a 911 call, though
Reports: Saints acquire Bridgewater from Jets
Reports: Saints acquire Bridgewater from Jets
The New York Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints for a third-round pick, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, the Jets loaded their team buses in preparation to drive to Philadelphia for Thursday's preseason game against the
Texans LB Heeney (ankle) out for season
Texans LB Heeney (ankle) out for season
Houston Texans backup inside linebacker Ben Heeney will miss the season after undergoing ankle surgery, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday.
Heeney was carted off after injuring his ankle in the Texans' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.
Seahawks’ Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Seahawks' Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed, but NFL Media reports it is a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season. Lockett's deal
Reports: Packers, Rodgers agree on record extension
Reports: Packers, Rodgers agree on record extension
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a four-year extension that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Report: Seahawks’ Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Report: Seahawks' Lockett agrees to 3-yr, $31.8M extension
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has agreed to a three-year, $31.8 million extension that puts him under contract through the 2021 season, according to a report by the NFL Media.
Lockett's deal reportedly includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a
Packers trade QB Hundley to Seahawks
Packers trade QB Hundley to Seahawks
Backup quarterback Brett Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks from the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.
Hundley and DeShone Kizer were competing to be the backup to Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Packers were not married to the
NFL notebook: Cowboys owner Jones proposes 18-game schedule
NFL notebook: Cowboys owner Jones proposes 18-game schedule
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered a solution to shorten the NFL preseason, limit exposure to concussions and bring in a lot more money: an 18-game regular-season schedule.
"I think candidly it's probably physically better for players than it is to have
NFL notebook: Cowboys owner Jones proposes 18-game schedule
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered a solution to shorten the NFL preseason, limit exposure to concussions and bring in a lot more money: an 18-game regular-season schedule.
“I think candidly it’s probably physically better for players than it is to have the longer preseason, the longer practicing,” Jones said on 105.3 FM in Dallas on Tuesday. “Our studies show that we actually have a ramped-up injury situation with players during preseason as opposed to the injury factor in the regular season.”
A day earlier, in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Jones added: “It would provide more than $1 billion to the players. … It’s certainly worth considering. It would direct more value for what the players expend to the players.”
When the debate sizzled in 2012 over adding games to the regular season, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also firmly on board with the Jones plan.
“I really think going to an 18-game season is critical to us getting a labor deal,” he said. “There’s not a lot of ways in this economic environment we can generate incremental revenues. That’s the best way. The other thing — our fans have said pretty loud and clear they’d like us to have fewer preseason games.”
–Kraft and Jones also share an interest in DraftKings, and both are retaining their stakes in the company as it shifts its sights toward traditional sports betting, according to a report from ESPN.
Kraft’s and Jones’ stakes in DraftKings are said to be less than 5 percent, according to the report.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that current league policy “enables personnel to own equity interest in an entity that generates less than a third of its revenue from gambling-related operations.”
–Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that the team will likely make a decision on which quarterback starts the regular-season opener by Friday.
The Eagles host the Falcons next Thursday to kick off the NFL season, but it remains unclear whether Carson Wentz will be cleared to play as he recovers from torn ligaments in his knee, or if Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will get the start.
Asked about his deadline to announce the starter, Pederson replied, “Deadline? 90 minutes before kickoff. Privately? Probably Friday.”
–Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery will be activated off the physically unable to perform list before the regular season but is expected to miss Weeks 1 and 2, according to ESPN.
Jeffery has been on the PUP list while recovering from surgery in late February to repair a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. If he were to remain on the list into the regular season, he would be required to miss the first six weeks.
According to ESPN, doctors have advised that Jeffery miss at least two games, but the team is optimistic he will be ready to play Week 3 versus the Indianapolis Colts. After playing the Falcons in the opener, the Eagles visit Tampa Bay in Week 2.
–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed practice again, but head coach Frank Reich expects him to practice next Monday when the team opens its preparation for the regular-season opener.
Luck is dealing with what Reich called a “minor” foot injury he sustained in the team’s third preseason game on Saturday, though the coach said Luck would play this week if it were a regular-season game.
Luck, who turns 29 next month, missed all of last season while recovering from surgery to his throwing shoulder, but all indications are his shoulder will be no issue when the season opens.
–All signs point to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell ending his holdout and reporting to the team within the next week, according to multiple reports.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bell has told some of his teammates he will report on Monday, when the Steelers have their first practice in preparation for the Sept. 9 opener against the Cleveland Browns. The report adds that the Steelers are operating based on the assumption that Bell will be there Monday.
Later in the day, however, Bell — who has been absent from the team’s entire offseason program and training camp while on the franchise tag for the second consecutive year — tweeted: “don’t believe the fake news, I never said anything to no one…”
–A sore left knee has kept Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin out of practice for much of the last month, but he is back on the field and expects to be ready when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 9 against Denver.
“I’m probably about 80 to 85 percent right now and the truth of the matter is it won’t be 100 percent,” said Baldwin, Seattle’s No. 1 receiver. “It’s something I’ve got to deal with for the rest of the season.”
Baldwin, who turns 30 next month, practiced just two days at the opening of training camp. He said his knee started bothering him in spring OTAs. He didn’t take part in Seattle’s mandatory minicamp in June.
WHEELING AND DEALING
–The Steelers restructured tight end Vance McDonald’s contract to create extra cap space, according to an ESPN report. Per the report, around $3 million of McDonald’s $3.7 million base salary for 2018 was converted into a signing bonus that will save the Steelers more than $2 million in cap space this year. … The Cincinnati Bengals signed Pro Bowl defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap to extensions. Atkins signed a four-year extension reportedly worth $65.3 million and Dunlap signed a three-year extension for a reported $45 million.
–Free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted Monday night that he plans to play in the NFL this year, but that it might take some time. Released by the Dallas Cowboys in April, Bryant turned down a three-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens shortly after his release. He is believed to be seeking a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender before hitting the market again next offseason, but such an offer has yet to materialize, and there have been no other reported suitors.
MORE INJURY UPDATES
— Patriots running back Sony Michel remained limited in practice as he returns from a knee procedure, but running backs coach Ivan Fears has been impressed with the first-round pick. It remains to be seen whether he will be ready for Week 1 after getting fluid drained in early August, but he has been involved in all facets of preparation. … Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is expected to play in the team’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 9, three weeks removed from surgery to repair a fractured right hand. Another linebacker, first-round pick Roquan Smith, remains limited in practice with tightness in his left hamstring, putting his availability in doubt for Thursday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Bears tight end Adam Shaheen is seeking additional opinions on his right foot and ankle, which he injured earlier this preseason. The team has called it an ankle sprain, but additional damage was found during an MRI exam last week and the team wants more details.
–Cowboys guard Zack Martin returned to practice for the first time in 10 days and plans to ramp up activity throughout the week to be ready for the start of the regular season. Martin was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextended knee on Aug. 18, but the Cowboys expect him to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 9. The makeup of the front five for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers is not set in stone, with center Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre syndrome) replaced by Joe Looney and Tyron Smith (hamstring) not practicing Tuesday. … Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster is practicing for the first time in a month and expects to be ready for the team’s regular-season opener. Foster, who sustained a bone bruise and hyperextended right knee on July 28, had an ice wrap on the knee following Monday’s practice, but he told reporters he would be ready to play if the season began this weekend.
COMINGS & GOINGS
–The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports. Correa, 24, was a second-round pick (No. 42 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played in 25 games (four starts) and has 19 tackles, one forced fumble and two passes defensed in his career. … The Detroit Lions released defensive end Robert Ayers a day after signing him to a one-year contract. The veteran practiced with the team Monday after the Lions signed him in hopes of boosting a weak pass rush that has recorded just one sack through three preseason games. According to the Detroit Free Press, Ayers declined post-practice interview requests but put two posts on Instagram that made it seem as if he were looking forward to playing another season.
–The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Earl Watford and waived kicker Ross Martin, meaning incumbent Zane Gonzalez has won the team’s kicking job. Watford, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears on Sunday after joining the team as a free agent in April. He started 22 games over the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The Browns drafted Gonzalez, 23, in the seventh round last year, but he made just 75 percent (15 of 20) of his field-goal attempts as a rookie. He made his only attempt this preseason, from 54 yards, and went 3 for 3 on extra points.
Browns sign Watford; Gonzalez wins kicking job
Browns sign Watford; Gonzalez wins kicking job
The Cleveland Browns signed offensive lineman Earl Watford and made a decision on their kicker on Tuesday.
The team waived kicker Ross Martin, meaning incumbent Zane Gonzalez won the job.
Watford, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears on Sunday
Seahawks WR Baldwin calls knee ’80 to 85 percent’
Seahawks WR Baldwin calls knee '80 to 85 percent'
A sore left knee has kept Seattle wide receiver Doug Baldwin out of practice for much of the last month, but he is back on the field and expects to be ready when the Seahawks open the season Sept. 9 against Denver.
