Report: Long-term deal unlikely for Rams S Joyner

The Los Angeles Rams and safety Lamarcus Joyner are unlikely to reach a long-term agreement before Monday’s deadline, according to an ESPN report late Sunday.

Per the report, the sides continue to talk, but an extension is not expected. Any multi-year contract for a franchise-tagged player must be signed by 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Joyner, who signed his franchise tender in April, will make $11.287 million in 2018 before hitting free agency next spring if no deal is reached. He earned just over $1.1 million last season, the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Three NFL safeties make at least $12 million annually, with Eric Berry at $13 million and Reshad Jones and Kam Chancellor at $12 million, although Chancellor is not expected to play again after suffering a career-threatening neck injury in 2017.

The Rams used the franchise tag on Joyner this offseason instead of using it on wideout Sammy Watkins, who they wanted to keep but wound up joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $48 million deal. Los Angeles traded a first-round pick to the New England Patriots for Brandin Cooks to replace Watkins.

Joyner, 27, moved to free safety full-time last season in coordinator Wade Phillips’ scheme and collected the first three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) of his career, along with nine passes defensed in 12 games (all starts). He had previously played mostly as a slot cornerback since the team took him out of Florida State in the second round in 2014.

In 52 career games (27 starts), Joyner has those three interceptions, 22 passes defensed and 227 tackles.

–Field level Media