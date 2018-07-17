Report: Musburger to be Raiders’ radio announcer

Legendary announcer Brent Musburger will return to the announcer’s booth to call Oakland Raiders games on the radio this season, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal report Tuesday.

Per the report, Musburger agreed to a three-year deal to take over play-by-play duties on the team’s radio broadcasts this season, which could be the Raiders’ final year in Oakland.

Greg Papa has been the voice of the Raiders since 1997, but there have been questions about his interest in following the team to Las Vegas when it moves. Per the report, Papa might not yet be aware of Musburger’s hiring.

Musburger, 79, has been based in Las Vegas since leaving ESPN in 2017 and helping start the Vegas Stats & Information Network, an outlet dedicated to one of Musburger’s longtime hobbies, sports betting. He spent 27 years with ESPN and ABC Sports after a 17-year stretch with CBS Sports, where he hosted “NFL Today” for 15 years.

VSIN operates out of the South Point resort, less than seven miles south on Interstate 15 of the site of the Raiders’ new stadium, which is scheduled to open for the 2020 season. The team is currently working on a home location for 2019, with both Oakland and Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas among the possibilities.

–Field Level Media