Report: No stadium mural of Winston, as Bucs limit promotion of QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not feature a portrait of Jameis Winston outside of Raymond James Stadium for the first time since he was a rookie, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

Per the Times, the Bucs have decided to exclude the quarterback — who received a three-game suspension last month for inappropriately touching an Uber driver in a 2016 incident — from their marketing promotions, including player murals on the four corners of their stadium.

New murals of linebacker Lavonte David and tight end Cameron Brate have already gone up on the building. Multi-time Pro Bowlers Gerald McCoy and Mike Evans have been featured in recent years and would be likely choices to fill the other two spots.

Winston had his portrait on the stadium in each of the last two years, and he was a team captain in both years. However, the team appears to be distancing itself from the QB’s image at the moment. Winston did not appear in four promotional videos released by the Bucs last week.

The 24-year-old accepted his suspension in late June under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, after the league found that Winston, “[touched] the driver in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent and that disciplinary action was necessary and appropriate.”

Winston issued an apology to the Uber driver that was reportedly part of a negotiated settlement with the league, in which Winston did not admit guilt but acknowledged he had been drinking throughout the night of the incident and could not remember the whole evening.

Tampa Bay chose Winston No. 1 overall in 2015 despite a history of off-field incidents that included a rape allegation against him — for which he was never charged, though he later settled a lawsuit with the accuser — while he was at Florida State.

During his three-year career, Winston has thrown for 11,636 yards (third all-time by a QB through three seasons) and 69 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection as an alternate during his rookie year. He has also thrown 44 interceptions and has an 18-27 record as a starter.

The team has already picked up Winston’s fifth-year option — which would pay him $20.9 million in 2019 — but it is guaranteed for injury only. The Bucs could release Winston before the start of the league year next March with no consequences.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start in Winston’s place at the outset of the season, with third-stringer Ryan Griffin pushing for playing time.

