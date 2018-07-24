Report: Panthers DT Butler accused of assault

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been accused of pushing a woman down the stairs at a nightclub, according to a report Tuesday from WSOC-TV in Charlotte, N.C.

WSOC reported that the woman is pressing charges and has also accused Butler of throwing ice in her face before pushing her out of the VIP section at a nightclub in Dallas two weeks ago. Her attorney told WSOC Butler knew of the woman through Instagram and that his alleged actions came after the woman declined to give him her phone number.

The woman alleges Butler pushed her again after she fell down the stairs, and her attorney said the woman was escorted out of the nightclub after the alleged incident because Butler was hosting the event.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the claim, according to the attorney, though WSOC said the police would not comment on the matter. Panthers PR director Steve Drummond released a statement, via team reporter Bill Voth:

“We just learned of the allegations involving defensive tackle Vernon Butler and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Butler, 24, is entering his third season after being selected in the first round (No. 30 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has played 24 games without any starts during his first two seasons in the league, registering 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

–Field Level Media