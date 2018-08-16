Report: Raiders’ Mack won’t report by Saturday; ‘no end in sight’

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack will not report to the team before Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, and his holdout has ‘no end in sight,’ according to an ESPN report Thursday.

Mack, who has missed one game thus far, is subject to fines of $814,000 for every preseason contest missed, per the collective bargaining agreement. He is also subject to fines for his absence from mandatory minicamp in June and the entirety of training camp in Napa, Calif., which the Raiders wrapped up a day early on Wednesday.

Gruden told ESPN on Wednesday that he doesn’t think Mack’s holdout has “been a distraction.”

“It’s obviously, for me, been disappointing,” Gruden said. “You want to have your best player here. This guy is really a great guy, too. I’m disappointed we don’t have him here. Going to try to get him here as soon as we can. In the time being, you got to move on. You’ve got to get up and go to work.”

Raiders’ officials have consistently said they plan to re-sign Mack to a long-term deal as he enters the final year of his contract, but there have been no indications of progress. NFL Network reported at the end of July that the sides had not had contract talks since February and that the Raiders did not have an offer on the table.

Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, will make $13.85 million this season in the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, after he earned $18.7 million through his first four seasons.

Pro Football Talk reported last month that some wonder if the Raiders are financially able to give Mack — who is likely seeking to exceed Von Miller’s six-year, $114 million deal that included $70 million guaranteed — the type of contract he wants.

That concern relates less to the Raiders’ limited cap space (around $4.5 million, 26th in the NFL), which is flexible, than to the team’s fungible cash. A dated rule in the collective bargaining agreement requires teams to put all guaranteed money for signed contracts in escrow, which can limit team’s financial flexibility when it comes to blockbuster contracts.

The Raiders gave quarterback Derek Carr more than $70 million guaranteed on an extension last June, and they owe the NFL a $378 million relocation fee for their expected move to Las Vegas.

Mack, 27, has 40.5 sacks, three Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods in his career while starting all 64 games.

–Field Level Media