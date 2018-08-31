Report: Rams, Donald agree on six-year, $135M deal

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.

NFL roundup: Rookie QB Jackson fares well for Ravens

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 9 of 15 passes and scored a 1-yard touchdown run as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the visiting Washington Redskins 30-20 in the final preseason game for both teams on Thursday night.

Jackson’s rushing TD capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive to open the scoring in the first quarter.

The Redskins tied it at 7 early in the second quarter on Kevin Hogan’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick. Hogan finished 22 of 38 for 272 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Ravens scored the next 20 points. Kicker Kaare Vedvik converted two field goals before the half, quarterback Josh Woodrum hit Vince Mayle for a 14-yard touchdown and Kai Nacua picked off a Hogan pass for a 23-yard interception return for a score.

Broncos 21, Cardinals 10

Paxton Lynch threw two touchdowns in the second half to lead visiting Denver past Arizona.

Lynch, who was 14 of 15 for 128 yards along with two TDs, connected with Jordan Leslie for a 16-yard score in the third quarter and hit Matt LaCosse for a 10-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Broncos erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.

Arizona rested starting quarterback Sam Bradford and his backup, first-round pick Josh Rosen (thumb injury), while Denver starter Case Keenum also did not play.

Chargers 23, 49ers 21

Roberto Aguayo’s 26-yard field goal as time expired lifted visiting Los Angeles over San Francisco.

The 49ers had taken a 21-20 lead with 2:58 to go when Jeremy McNichols’ 6-yard touchdown run capped a 16-play, 90-yard drive.

The Chargers led 13-7 at the half when Terrell Watson scored on a 4-yard run as time expired in the second quarter. They increased the lead to 20-7 when backup quarterback Cardale Jones connected with Andre Patton for a 5-yard touchdown pass 1:59 into the third quarter.

Bills 28, Bears 27

Quarterback AJ McCarron threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo erased a 24-point deficit against host Chicago.

McCarron’s late heroics provided a bright spot on an otherwise forgettable performance. He finished 13 of 34 for 156 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while playing the entire game under center for the Bills.

Bears third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who is competing for a roster spot behind Mitchell Trubisky and Chase Daniel, finished 19 of 29 for 180 yards and an interception.

Chiefs 33, Packers 21

Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and Kansas City rallied to beat visiting Green Bay.

The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.

Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Steelers 39, Panthers 24

Backup quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph carried host Pittsburgh to a double-digit win over Carolina.

The Steelers got three TD passes and Dobbs’ 3-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter out of their third and fourth quarterbacks.

Wide receiver Tevin Jones snagged a 27-yard score from Dobbs in the first quarter and a 24-yarder from Rudolph in the second.

Texans 14, Cowboys 6

Alfred Blue’s 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson’s 37-yard run for a score lifted Houston over visiting Dallas in a game where most of the starters rested.

Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.

Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Browns 35, Lions 17

Baker Mayfield started and showed big-play flair, and Cleveland’s defense looked dominant again in a win over host Detroit.

The preseason finale was a big success for second-year running back Matt Dayes, who had a 42-yard touchdown run, 30-yard reception and finished with 111 total yards.

Cleveland got on the board on rookie running back Nick Chubb’s 3-yard romp in the first quarter and led 25-0 at halftime.

Raiders 30, Seahawks 19

EJ Manuel tossed three touchdowns as visiting Oakland closed the preseason with a win over Seattle.

Manuel, who is competing with Connor Cook for the backup job, completed 18 of 22 passes for 255 yards and no picks. The former Buffalo Bills starter threw two touchdown passes to Keon Hatcher — for 45 and 19 yards — and connected with Saeed Blacknall for a 45-yard score.

While Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson did not take the field, Austin Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 194 yards, including an 81-yard TD to Damore’ea Stringfellow.

Patriots 17, Giants 12

Rookie quarterback Danny Etling showed off his speed as visiting New England edged New York.

Etling, third on the Patriots’ QB depth chart behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, broke free for an 86-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Overall, he rushed seven times for 113 yards.

Etling, who played the entire game, struggled through the air, however, completing 18 of 32 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie J.C. Jackson had two interceptions on defense for New England.

Saints 28, Rams 0

With Drew Brees sitting out, Taysom Hill threw a touchdown pass, running backs Boston Scott and Jonathan Williams each ran for scores and New Orleans’ special teams added a TD on a blocked punt in a shutout win over visiting Los Angeles.

The Rams also sat their starting quarterback, Jared Goff, while star running back Todd Gurley took the night off, too. Neither played throughout the entire preseason.

Hill finished 10-for-17 passing for 159 yards with the one touchdown and no picks. Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett completed 3 of 6 passes for 18 yards and one interception.

Colts 27, Bengals 26

Wide receiver Cobi Hamilton hauled in a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:12 to go in the fourth quarter, and visiting Indianapolis held on to edge Cincinnati.

Quarterback Phillip Walker, who tossed the go-ahead score, finished 19 of 31 for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Indianapolis erased a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel finished 14 of 20 for 116 yards and a touchdown. His performance was overshadowed by an injury to fellow signal-caller Matt Barkley, who went down early in the game after he was hit near the knee.

Eagles 10, Jets 9

Quarterback Joe Callahan led a game-winning drive in the final 3 1/2 minutes as host Philadelphia defeated New York.

Callahan completed 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards and tossed a 4-yard touchdown to running back Matt Jones with 18 seconds remaining. The Eagles took the ball on their final drive down 9-3, and Callahan completed seven consecutive passes, capped by the eventual winning touchdown.

Eagles backup quarterback Christian Hackenberg had a game-high 66 rushing yards but was plagued by turnovers, including a pair of first-half interceptions. Hackenberg, who was drafted by the Jets, but let go and also dumped by the Oakland Raiders this summer, had not previously played for the Eagles in the preseason.

Jaguars 25, Buccaneers 10

Running back Tim Cook scored twice on 16 carries to lead visiting Jacksonville over Tampa Bay.

Both of Cook’s touchdowns came in the third quarter, when Jacksonville scored 19 of its points. He had 51 yards on the ground, and Brandon Wilds added 88 yards on 17 carries.

Sixth-round draft pick Tanner Lee completed 11 of 22 passes for 164 yards for the Jaguars.

Dolphins 34, Falcons 7

Brock Osweiler starred as Miami capped the preseason with a lopsided win over host Atlanta.

Osweiler tossed touchdowns in the first quarter — to running back Buddy Howell — and in the third (wide receiver Francis Owusu), and the Dolphins ran away from the Falcons early.

Previously winless in the preseason, the Dolphins built a 24-0 lead and kept Atlanta off the board until Falcons rookie running back Malik Williams’ 8-yard score in the second quarter.

Vikings 13, Titans 3

Daniel Carlson kicked two field goals and quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Brandon Zylstra for a 24-yard touchdown pass as Minnesota beat host Tennessee.

Titans rookie Luke Falk played the entire game, completing 13 of 24 passes for 114 yards.

Vikings backup quarterback Trevor Siemian finished 6 of 11 for 55 yards, while Sloter was 11 of 15 for 130 yards and the one touchdown pass.

–Field Level Media