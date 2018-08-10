Redskins RB Guice Torn ACL in preseason opener

By National Football Post

This article was updated to reflect new reports of his injury. 

Rookie running back Derrius Guice will miss his rookie season after reportedly tearing his ACL in the Washington Redskins’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday.

It was originally thought to be a sprained MCL and a smiling Guice was seen afterward in the locker room saying “All is well.” The MRI brought back the worst news, a torn ACL as reported by Ian Rapoport. 

Before heading to the locker room, Guice had carried the ball six times for 19 yards.

The former LSU star was taken in the second round, 59th overall, by Washington after he slid in the draft.

In three years at LSU, Guice had 503 offensive touches for 3,324 yards (6.6-yard average) and 32 scores. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, the first running back selected this year, had 773 touches for 5,038 (6.5 avg) and 51 scores over the same span.

–Field Level Media

