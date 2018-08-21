Report: Seahawks lose RB McKissic to broken foot

Seattle Seahawks running back J.D. McKissic suffered a Jones’ fracture in his foot and will be sidelined four to six weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made no mention of McKissic when running down a list of injuries with reporters following Tuesday’s practice.

McKissic, who turned 25 last Wednesday, rushed for 187 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season, along with 34 catches for 266 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is entering his third NFL season.

The injury likely means C.J. Prosise will begin the season as the fourth running back behind Chris Carson, first-round pick Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis. A receiving specialist, Prosise has 295 receiving yards and 195 rushing yards through two seasons while battling a series of injuries.

Penny, who had surgery on a broken finger last Wednesday, returned to the field on Tuesday to perform running work.

“He’s running around already,” Carroll told reporters of the former San Diego State star. “He’s back in terms of conditioning and moving and all that kind of stuff. We’re very fortunate he’s going to be able to get back right way.

“It’s just a matter of making sure it’s secure and quieted down. He’ll run all week long, and he could be ready for [the Aug. 30 preseason finale], but for sure he’ll be ready for the opener.”

The Seahawks open the season at Denver on Sept. 9.

Carroll also told reporters that second-year receiver Amara Darboh was to undergo a scan due to “a clavicle situation.”

