Report: Sherman (hamstring) to miss week of practice, first preseason game

Richard Sherman’s debut in San Francisco has apparently been rescheduled.

The outspoken veteran cornerback injured his hamstring at the team’s Friday practice and he will sit out this week’s scheduled practices as well as the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, NBC Sports Bay Area reported Sunday.

Per the report, Sherman intends to “progress back” later next week in hopes of making his first in-game appearance with the 49ers in the team’s second preseason game on Aug. 18 at Houston.

Sherman, 30, signed with the Niners in March on a three-year contract after their archrival Seattle Seahawks released him. He ruptured his Achilles tendon last season and was limited to two interceptions in nine games. The 30-year-old California native has 32 interceptions in 105 career games, all with Seattle, as well as four Pro Bowl appearances.

In addition to Sherman, NBC Sports Bay Area also reported that guard Joshua Garnett will also be sidelined this week at practice while dealing with a knee injury.

The 49ers did announce a couple moves officially on Sunday, signing guard Chris Gonzalez to a one-year contract. The 23-year-old went undrafted in 2017 out of San Jose State and was briefly signed by the Minnesota Vikings in late April this spring before being released.

To make room, the Niners cut safety Corey Griffin, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in May.

