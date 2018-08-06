Reports: Beckham’s agent leaves without deal with Giants

By National Football Post

Reports: Beckham’s agent leaves without deal with Giants

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s agent has left New York without being able to reach a deal with the Giants, per multiple reports Monday, but talks apparently remain ongoing.

According to ESPN, Zeke Sandhu, Beckham’s agent, left face-to-face meetings without an agreement. The report added that the Giants are valuing Beckham at a lower annual average than Kansas City wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a three-year, $48 million deal in free agency this spring.

But NFL Network reported later Monday that the Giants engaged in “good-faith negotiations” on a contract that would make Beckham the league’s highest-paid wideout. The report added the sides “are encouraged” a deal could be reached before the season starts.

Antonio Brown of Pittsburgh is the league’s highest-paid wideout with an average of $17 million per season.

On Saturday, Beckham told reporters he was “optimistic” the two sides would work out a deal.

Beckham, 25, was the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and is the final year of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn just under $8.5 million in 2018.

He is coming off a serious ankle injury that cost him most of the 2017 season. In his career, Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

News, Off the Field