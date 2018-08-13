Reports: Broncos to put Carter (hamstring) on IR, sign Thomas

Denver Broncos safety Jamal Carter suffered a torn hamstring and likely needs season-ending surgery, according to multiple reports on Monday.

According to 9News Denver, Carter will seek a second opinion on the injury, but the team is expected to place him on injured reserve. The Broncos brought in safety Shamarko Thomas for a workout and he is expected to sign later Monday, according to multiple reports.

Carter, 24, was hurt while making a tackle for loss in the team’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. He made Denver’s roster as an undrafted rookie out of Miami last season and played 340 special-teams snaps (74.6 percent), second most of any player on the roster.

Thomas, 27, was released by the Colts on Saturday, two days after he was ejected for lowering his helmet to hit Seattle Seahawks wideout David Moore. It was the first ejection under the NFL’s new rule against players lowering the head to make contact with an opponent.

A fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, Thomas played 48 games (two starts) with the Steelers through four seasons before appearing in 12 games (no starts) for the Buffalo Bills last year. He has 38 career tackles, playing primarily on special teams, where he has logged 991 snaps to just 223 on defense.

–Field Level Media