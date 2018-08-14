Reports: Dolphins WR Parker sidelined by broken finger

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is out indefinitely as the result of a broken right middle finger, according to multiple reports.

The ailment could sideline Parker for four to six weeks, according to the Miami Herald, which adds Parker believes he will be ready to play in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that Parker is “week to week,” adding that it was too soon to determine a timetable.

“He cannot catch the ball right now,” Gase said.

Parker suffered the injury when his hand got stuck in shoulder pads as Xavien Howard broke up a pass against him in practice. Parker practiced Sunday with the injury, according to the Herald.

Parker, 25, caught 57 passes for 670 yards and a touchdown in 13 games last season. He has yet to play a full 16-game campaign in his three-year career, battling injuries to his hamstring, ankle and ribs.

The Dolphins also made a roster move Tuesday, waiving veteran defensive lineman Gabe Wright one day after he took a cheap shot at running back Kenyan Drake during a testy practice.

The Dolphins had several fights break out at camp Monday, one of which saw Wright reportedly blindside Drake with an elbow while his helmet was off. Drake did not appear to sustain an injury from the incident.

“Everyone is getting tired of hitting each other,” said offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. “In camp, that’s what happens in the NFL about this time every year, every team.”

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke, meanwhile, expressed his dissatisfaction with the extra physicality.

“It’s got to be within the context of doing what we’re asking you to do and executing the scheme too,” Burke said. “Just coming out here, being a jackass and running around, that doesn’t help us either.”

Wright was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the majority of last season on Miami’s practice squad, appearing in just one game.

