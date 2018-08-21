Reports: Ex-Seahawks P Ryan to join Bills

Former Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan is expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Ryan was cut by the Seahawks on Monday after reportedly requesting his release.

Ryan, 36, had spent the past 10 seasons with Seattle, winning one Super Bowl title. He has remained a highly effective punter into his mid-30s, but was also due to count $2.6 million against the salary cap in 2018.

The Seahawks used a 2018 fifth-round pick on former Texas standout and Ray Guy Award winner Michael Dickson.

With the Bills, Ryan will compete with Colton Schmidt, who has punted for Buffalo since 2014.

The Bills lost backup punter Cory Carter to a torn ACL suffered in a preseason game last Friday.

“It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to play in this great city of Seattle for the past 10 years,” Ryan wrote on Twitter on Monday. “I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday. Even though I’m leaving, I will always be a Seahawk. I have so many amazing memories over the past decade, from our Super Bowl 48 victory, to throwing a touchdown pass in the NFC Championship, to breaking the record of how many times a person could say ‘butthole’ in one radio interview – it’s been an amazing ride.”

–Field Level Media