Reports: Free agent CB Breeland visits Patriots

One of the top free agents remaining on the market, cornerback Bashaud Breeland visited the New England Patriots on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Per ESPN, Breeland worked out for the Patriots and is headed home, with plans to stay in touch.

Breeland, 26, agreed to join the Carolina Panthers on a three-year, $24 million contract in March but had the deal nullified when he failed to pass a physical due to a foot injury. Multiple reports at the time said Breeland required a skin graft on his foot after getting hurt on vacation after the season, but ESPN reported in July that Breeland is “healthy and ready to go.”

Breeland reportedly visited the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns late in July as camps were opening. He also reportedly visited the Arizona Cardinals and the Colts in May.

A former fourth-round pick of the Washington Redskins, Breeland has played in 60 of a possible 64 career games (57 starts), collecting eight interceptions and 60 passes defensed while forcing seven fumbles in four NFL seasons.

The Patriots allowed Malcolm Butler to leave in free agency this spring, replacing him by acquiring Jason McCourty from the Browns and drafting Duke Dawson in the second round of April’s draft. Stephon Gilmore, a 2017 free agent signing, is locked in at one cornerback spot, with McCourty leading the way opposite him and Dawson in the slot.

–Field Level Media