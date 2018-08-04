Reports: Raiders CB Worley pleaded guilty, could face NFL discipline

Oakland Raiders free agent cornerback signee Daryl Worley has reportedly impressed in camp thus far. But now it appears he may not be available to show off those skills when the season opens.

According to multiple reports Saturday, Worley pleaded guilty on June 18 to three counts following his April arrest in Philadelphia and was sentenced to three days in jail and two years of probation.

Police reportedly found Worley passed out inside a vehicle blocking an intersection in Philadelphia, and officers ultimately used a stun gun on him. Police also recovered a gun at the scene. Ultimately, according to reports, Worley pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public and resisting arrest.

The guilty plea could leave him subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. According to reporters at Raiders camp, Worley said last week he has yet to hear from the league.

Worley was with the Philadelphia Eagles at the time of his arrest.

“You can’t change the past. Just like plays on the field, you can’t change what happened,” Worley told reporters at camp Thursday. “You just have to move on to the next one. I was thankful when I talked to Coach [Jon] Gruden on the phone. It was a very passionate conversation. He was understanding.

“People make mistakes in life. It’s not about the mistake, it’s about whether you learn from it and what you do continuing to move forward in the future.”

The Eagles acquired Worley from Carolina in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith but waived the cornerback after his arrest. He then signed with the Raiders.

–Field Level Media