Reports: Raiders OT Penn agrees to restructured deal

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn has agreed to a team-friendly, restructured contract that increases his guaranteed pay over the next two years, according to multiple media outlets.

Penn, 35, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has appeared in 174 games (170 starts) over 11 seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Raiders. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman grew up in Los Angeles and played at Utah State.

Penn opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery on his foot, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. He was set to earn about $8.4 million this season before agreeing to a restructured deal, which includes an overall pay cut despite an increase in guarantees.

The Raiders might be trying to clear salary space for defensive end Khalil Mack, who has held out for all of training camp because of a contract dispute. Mack is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants a sizeable guarantee after registering 36 1/2 sacks over the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media