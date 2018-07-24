Reports: Rams extend Gurley for four years, $60M

The Los Angeles Rams have signed running back Todd Gurley to a four-year extension worth $60 million, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Per reports, the deal includes $45 million in guaranteed money, which easily eclipses New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley ($31.2 million) for the most of any NFL running back.

The annual average of $15 million is more than Le’Veon Bell will receive in 2018 on his franchise tender ($14.5 million) and approaching double the pay of the next-highest running back (Devonta Freeman, $8.25 million) in the league.

Gurley still had two years remaining on his rookie contract, with $2.3 million due in 2018 and $9.6 million in 2019 after the team picked up his fifth-year option. He is now due just under $72 million over the next six seasons.

Gurley, who turns 24 on Aug. 3, was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2017 after leading the NFL with 2,093 scrimmage yards and 19 touchdowns. Those totals included 788 receiving yards and six scores on 64 catches. Through three seasons, he has 4,599 total yards and 35 touchdowns in 44 games (43 starts), and has earned two Pro Bowl nods.

Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks received a five-year, $80 million extension last Tuesday.

Los Angeles also has been making an effort to re-sign reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract and held out of training camp last year in search of a new deal. He is not expected to report to camp this year until he has a new contract.

A CBS Sports report last week said Donald has been telling people he expects to have a deal done before the start of training camp. Veterans officially report to camp Wednesday, after rookies and quarterbacks reported Monday.

Donald is expected to become the highest-paid defender in football whenever a deal gets done.

Los Angeles also has defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, franchise-tagged safety Lamarcus Joyner and starting offensive linemen Rodger Saffold, Rob Havenstein and Jamon Brown entering the final year of their contracts. Joyner will play out the 2018 season on his $11.3 million franchise tender after the sides failed to reach a long-term agreement before the July 16 deadline.

